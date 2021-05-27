Nine things we learned from the Epic v. Apple trial



It’s been simply over three weeks since the Epic v. Apple proceedings kicked off, and the information has been relentless. In order we anticipate a verdict to roll in, we’re taking a fast flip by means of all the largest takeaways from the trial. Plenty of the juiciest factors didn’t communicate on to the verdict — like the revenue construction of the Xbox or the troubled historical past of Fortnite crossplay — however that’s a part of the enjoyable of an enormous trans-corporate dustup like this. When you begin digging by means of CEO Tim Cook dinner’s inbox, all types of attention-grabbing stuff comes out.

1] Apple retains iMessage closed so as to promote extra iPhones

We’ve recognized for some time that Apple isn’t going to make iMessage out there exterior of iOS units, however this trial confirmed precisely how totally Apple has thought-about increasing iMessage into different working methods — and precisely why the firm doesn’t need to.

Inner emails present Eddy Cue pushing to develop iMessage right into a WhatsApp-style messaging platform as early as 2013 — and the challenge reemerging in an e mail to Phil Schiller in 2016. The concept was rejected for the similar purpose each instances: opening up iMessage would simply imply one much less purpose to purchase an iPhone.

Sony noticed ‘Fortnite’ crossplay as a enterprise legal responsibility

2] PlayStation’s Fortnite crossplay deal is even sketchier than we realized



Sony took its time enabling crossplay between totally different console variations of Fortnite, ultimately relenting late in 2018. However a handful of latest emails with Epic Video games confirmed the deal was even knottier than was publicly recognized. Apparently, Sony noticed crossplay as a enterprise legal responsibility for its enterprise and was solely keen to undertake it after Epic agreed to an advanced cross-platform income sharing settlement. It’s a singular association — however since we additionally learned PlayStation is the high income driver for Fortnite, Epic appears to have been keen to make concessions for the platform.

3] Apple pulled out all the stops to maintain Netflix promoting subscriptions on the iPhone

Apple insists it treats all App Retailer builders equally, but it surely’s clear huge gamers like Amazon have gotten particular therapy due to their sheer variety of customers. This trial turned up one other occasion, with emails that confirmed Apple staff scrambling behind the scenes to maintain Netflix from eradicating in-app purchases from its iPhone app in 2018.

For Netflix, the logic was onerous to keep away from: Apple’s 30 % lower was costing it cash any time somebody signed up by means of the iOS app as an alternative of by means of an internet browser. However for some time, Apple was keen to do absolutely anything to maintain Netflix from giving in to the apparent economics.

Apple says it doesn’t understand how a lot cash the App Retailer makes

4] The App Retailer is wildly worthwhile, however Apple gained’t admit it

One in all the operating jokes of the trial was Apple’s insistence that it had no concept how a lot cash the App Retailer makes in revenue. Phil Schiller said outright that he had no concept if the App Retailer had introduced in more cash than it spent since 2009 “as a result of that’s not how I have a look at the enterprise.” (For context, the App Retailer introduced in additional than $60 billion in 2020, which might be quite a bit to burn by means of with out realizing.) Tim Cook dinner was somewhat bit extra reserved, saying he believed it was profitable however hadn’t calculated by how a lot.

The firmest quantity got here from an professional witness employed by the Epic facet, who pegged the revenue margin as excessive as 78 %. That would depart Apple with greater than $45 billion in revenue from the App Retailer alone — however don’t count on them to confess it out loud.

5] The economics of the Xbox is sort of bizarre

Microsoft was a sort of unofficial sidekick to Epic for the trial, offering executives to testify in court docket and abruptly reducing its Home windows Retailer charges to place additional strain on Apple. However the most enjoyable flip got here when Xbox boss Lori Wright took the stand, testifying that Microsoft doesn’t earn a living from Xbox {hardware}.

For legal professionals on the Epic facet, the objective was to tell apart the Xbox from the iPhone: Microsoft sells Xbox {hardware} at a loss (or a near-loss), so the firm’s method is totally different from Apple, which makes cash off each iPhone it sells. However any new details about the Xbox enterprise was attention-grabbing far past Epic and Apple, so things began to spiral nearly instantly. Microsoft’s official PR was fast to stroll again the declare, ensuring everybody knew that the general Xbox enterprise is worthwhile despite the {hardware} subsidy.

Apple pressed the challenge even additional, attempting to drive Microsoft to launch its profit-and-loss statements for the Xbox enterprise if it wished to maintain Wright’s testimony in the file. It was an opportunity to see critical jousting between a few of the largest firms in the world — and a reminder of how knotty these companies are when you look below the hood.

Epic has spent tons of of thousands and thousands of {dollars} on its PC gaming storefront

6] The economics of the Epic Video games Retailer is even weirder

In the lead-up to the trial, Epic v. Apple case filings confirmed Epic has spent tons of of thousands and thousands of {dollars} on its PC gaming storefront. A lot of that went towards dear offers to draw builders and customers, together with a free video games program that earned Epic thousands and thousands of latest customers whereas providing builders a flat charge for participation. Epic additionally tried to get Sony and Microsoft’s first-party video games on the Epic Video games Retailer, though it apparently by no means reached a deal over them. Tim Sweeney mentioned in testimony that he expects the retailer to show a revenue round 2024 — though Epic has apparently deliberate out a number of attainable situations for its future.

7] Apple features lots by slow-walking progressive internet apps on the iPhone

In concept, there’s a technique to get software program onto iPhones that doesn’t embody the App Retailer. iPhones embody internet browsers, in any case, and there’s an entire vary of applied sciences (normally bundled below the title Progressive Internet Apps or PWAs) which might be supposed to make the performance of an app out there by means of a browser. Google has been pushing this difficult with some assist from Microsoft and Twitter — however to this point, cellular Safari has been gradual to roll out assist.

We didn’t get any new paperwork saying precisely why that’s, however we did get an entire lot of Apple executives saying how vital it was for Apple to have the ability to defend iPhone customers from unhealthy apps. Briefly, Apple sees its stranglehold on iOS software program as an vital safety characteristic — and progressive internet apps threaten that stranglehold. So long as that stays true, it’s onerous to think about cellular Safari catching up in PWA assist.

8] Apple remains to be fearful about malware downloads on the Mac

One in all Epic’s huge challenges to Apple is why the firm can’t run the iPhone the similar manner it runs the Mac: with a central app retailer however a lot of different methods to get software program exterior of it. On the stand, Craig Federighi had a easy reply: we don’t really like the way it works on the Mac. Federighi mentioned the stage of malware on the Mac was “unacceptable” and that iOS would get “run over” by malware assaults if it adopted the similar mannequin.

The entire level of the trial is to keep up App Retailer exclusivity, so it’s no shock that Federighi wished to close the door — however the sheer nervousness he confirmed about Mac malware got here as a little bit of a shock. It’s significantly notable since some people are fearful that macOS is inching towards the iOS mannequin, making it somewhat harder to put in unauthorized software program with every new model. In case you had been already anxious about the Mac ecosystem closing off solely, Federighi’s testimony gave you loads extra to fret about.

9] Tim Sweeney has been bugging Tim Cook dinner about this for years

Arguably the funniest a part of the trial has been the sheer willpower of Tim Sweeney to unwind Apple’s app retailer insurance policies. The combat grew to become public when Fortnite went nuclear final 12 months, however new emails from Sweeney present he’s been attempting to attraction, cajole, and annoy Apple into permitting alternate app shops for years now.

That effort peaked with a 2015 e mail on to Cook dinner, laying out the case for an open iOS over the course of 4 paragraphs. (Cook dinner responded to Schiller and Cue: “Is that this the man that was at one in every of our rehearsals?”) Three years later, Sweeney was nonetheless attempting, urgent the case by means of the numerous developer-relations channels.

After all, Tim Cook dinner shouldn’t be going to vary Apple’s enterprise mannequin simply because some man emailed him saying it could be a good suggestion — however there’s no hurt in attempting, proper?