Ninety year old Gandhi Ashram a victim of neglect

The country recently celebrated the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the followers of Gandhi also called upon him to follow the path shown by him on the occasion. At the same time, the 90-year-old Gandhi Ashram ‘Harijan Sevak Sangh’ located at Kingsway Camp in Delhi has become a victim of neglect of its own people. Because of this, people who have faith in Gandhi are upset.

The Harijan Sevak Sangh was founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932. In this ashram, Mahatma Gandhi spent 180 days with ‘Ba’ (Kasturba Gandhi). Due to the neglect of the people of the Sangh, the condition of this ashram spread over 22 acres is very bad. Due to lack of care and maintenance, the buildings, school and hostel premises in the ashram have become dilapidated.

Big grass has grown in the empty field. Ramesh Bhardwaj, Gandhian and head of Gandhi Bhawan in Delhi University, said that the Harijan Sevak Sangh seems to have deviated from its objectives. The mind is deeply pained to see the present condition of the Sangh. The union management is not able to work in the direction for which this institution was created. Ramesh Bhardwaj told that the upliftment of the last people was a favorite subject of Gandhiji and for that only this institution was formed. He said that this institution needs to be revived.

Ramesh Kumar, Secretary, Harijan Sevak Sangh said that during the working of the Sangh, from 2015 to 2019, cases of corruption worth more than Rs 54 lakh have come to the fore. A fact-finding committee has also been constituted to probe them, but no action has been taken on its report so far. He said that the employees working here are not even getting minimum wages. He said that the full account of the retired employees has not been done due to which they are occupying the houses in the premises. Many cases are going on in the court regarding this.

Many houses, hostels, cottages, naturopathy centers present in the campus are in dilapidated condition. Kumar said that many office bearers use the union’s house, guest house, vehicle etc. for their convenience. According to the official, the schools of Harijan Sevak Sangh, Bapa Hostel, Family Counseling Center etc. are run with the financial assistance of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Central Government and Social Board of Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi etc. Ramesh told that the union officials use the property and vehicles of the union for personal use. He said that apart from this, the accountant and audit are being done by the same person company for the accounts of the union, which is not proper. Kumar has demanded the constitution of a high-level inquiry commission or committee, either by the Center or the Delhi government, in this context so that this old Gandhian institution can be saved.

The ashram has statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Thakkar Bapa, Vinoba and Kasturba. The courtyard has a primary school, Bapa Hostel, large kitchen, naturopathy, yoga centre, Kasturba Kutir, Hari Kutir, small library, office and staff accommodation. The first president of this association was Gandhian Ghanshyam Das Birla and since 2013 the current president is Shankar Kumar Sanyal.