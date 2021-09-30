Nintendo categorically denies that a 4K Switch Pro is in development

It’s rare for a large company to come out and explicitly deny the full report, but that’s exactly what Nintendo did today — the Japanese corporate entity issued a press release emphasizing that bloombergIt appears that Nintendo was pushing developers to make 4K-resolution games for the upcoming, but potentially canceled “Switch Pro” handheld completely wrong.

Nintendo writes The report “falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying equipment with 4K support to run game development for the Nintendo Switch” and insists that this is “not true.” Separately, it says there are no plans for any new Nintendo Switch other than a slightly refined OLED model that will be out next week.

However there is always the possibility that the language technically allows for most if not all of bloomberg reports to be correct – for example, there Was A 4K Switch development kit, and that Nintendo did Inspire developers to create 4K content, and that’s just Nintendo No more push – What Nintendo is trying to say is that the whole report is not true.

bloomberg It appears he is sticking to his report, which is no surprise. It comes from respected game/tech industry journalists who have been very well sourced in the past, and this report is no exception: it cites anonymous employees at 11 different game companies saying they have 4K is the Switch development kit. Following Nintendo’s tweet, the publication added an additional line about Nintendo’s denial.

Weighing in against Nintendo’s statement with even a bit of wiggle room, I’d like 11 sources to believe the company, especially when under pressure from investors from that company to do well on its new OLED handheld launch day.

Update, 8:56 PM ET: Added that Bloomberg has minimally updated their post to include Nintendo’s new denial.