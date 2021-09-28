Nintendo confirms Donkey Kong territory for Super Nintendo World

Nintendo has confirmed plans to expand to Super Nintendo World, the recently opened theme park at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, with a new Donkey Kong arena. The news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise – it looks like construction has been going on for some time.

Imagery released by Nintendo confirms that, as anticipated, the Donkey Kong area will indeed be accessed through a large round door already in the park, which is currently almost entirely Mario-like. themed. According to Nintendo, the zone will be a significant addition that increases the overall size of the Super Nintendo World by about 70 percent.

The Donkey Kong arena will include “a roller coaster, interactive experience and themed merchandise and food,” Nintendo said in a statement. “Guests will be able to walk on the wild side through the lush forests where Donkey Kong and his friends live.” Nintendo describes the region as “a gamechanger that combines innovative technology and a globally popular approach to theme park entertainment. Universal with the creativity of Nintendo.”

“I’m so happy to be able to make Donkey Kong’s world a reality after Mario’s world,” says Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, who created the Donkey Kong and Mario characters. “I look forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time to complete, but it will be a unique arena for not only those who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but all guests. also for.

The new territory is planned to open in 2024, at which point it is expected that it will be possible to actually visit Japan. Nintendo-themed areas of Orlando, Hollywood and Singapore are also in the works for Universal Studios Park.