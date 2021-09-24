Nintendo Direct September 2021: The biggest announcements and trailers

In preparation for the busy holiday season, the latest Nintendo Direct on Switch was packed with what fans were expecting in the near future. We already knew about some of the big titles—including the new Metroid And mario party game — but there were a few surprises, including a new Kirby game, an expansion to Switch Online, and a star-studded cast. Super Mario cartoon film. In case you missed the event, here’s all the big news.

NS Super Mario A movie has a date – and a cast

It’s been a long time since we heard about Super Mario The film, which is being produced in collaboration with Minions studio Illumination, but Nintendo had a lot more to say about it. The film will release on December 21, 2022, and will feature a substantial cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Bowser. Including Jack Black.

N64 and Sega Genesis Games Online are coming to Switch

As expected, both Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to the Switch Online subscription service. The twist is that it’s part of an “expansion pack” that feels like a premium tier for the service. Nintendo hasn’t announced pricing, but promises details are coming soon.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Getting a big update in November

It’s been quiet in the cozy world Animal Crossing: New HorizonsBut Nintendo just announced a major update for the Switch game that could breathe some new life into the virtual world. The update won’t be here until November, and Nintendo says it will reveal more details in October — though it looks like we’re finally getting the long-awaited Cafe.

kirby is back

next kirby title is called Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and it transports the pink cutie to a post-apocalyptic world for some 3D action. It’s coming to Switch next spring.

Bayonetta 3 Coming Next Year

we got a good, long look Bayonetta 3, with a nearly four minute trailer full of action. The bad news is that the game won’t come out until 2022.

monster hunter rise expanding

Switch-Exclusive Action RPG monster hunter rise This year is being described as a major expansion, which will, naturally, include new monsters as well as new story elements. extension is called sunbreak, and it’s launching as a paid DLC next summer.

Original Dirty, Active

Who needs a fancy remake when you can play the original knights of the old republic on the switch? The game is already available… almost everywhere, but Nintendo’s tablet should be a good home for the classic star wars RPG when it launches in November.

mind back Refuse making a card game

Refuse The masterminds of Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito are doing something very different for their next project. It’s a card-based role-playing game with a slightly cumbersome name Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, and it’s coming to Switch on October 28.

Square Enix Is Taking Its Take On Mario Kart



Square Enix, the company behind last dream, announced the Chocobo GP, which looks a lot like Mario Kart, except the iconic characters from marginal force Twist like cosmos and magical spells. It is going to end next year.