Nintendo Switch Online is getting an ‘expansion pack’ with N64 and Genesis Games

Nintendo is adding a new subscription level to Nintendo Switch Online that lets you play Nintendo 64 games and Sega Genesis games. The new tier, called Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, will be officially released at the end of October.

Nintendo didn’t share pricing, and promised that it would share more news before the official launch date. But the company did share the games you’ll be able to play when they launch, including some of the biggest hits across both classic consoles.

Here’s the launch lineup of N64 Games:

super mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

mario kart 64

star fox 64

sin and punishment

Doctor. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

win again

Yoshi’s story

Here are the upcoming N64 games in the future:

Banjo-Kazooie

pokemon snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

mario golf

paper mario

F-Zero X

And here’s the launch lineup for SEGA Genesis Games:

sonic the hedgehog 2

Fury 2. the roads of

echo the dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

MUSHA

Fantasy Star IV

restar

shining force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

strider

Nintendo is also releasing Switch versions of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers, as it did with the NES and SNES controllers. In a move the Notorious Big could never have featured, each will be available to Nintendo Switch Online customers for $49.99.

Update September 23rd, at 7:00pm ET: Added full list of launches and upcoming games.