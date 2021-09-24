Nintendo Switch Online is getting an ‘expansion pack’ with N64 and Genesis Games
Nintendo is adding a new subscription level to Nintendo Switch Online that lets you play Nintendo 64 games and Sega Genesis games. The new tier, called Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, will be officially released at the end of October.
Nintendo didn’t share pricing, and promised that it would share more news before the official launch date. But the company did share the games you’ll be able to play when they launch, including some of the biggest hits across both classic consoles.
Here’s the launch lineup of N64 Games:
- super mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- mario kart 64
- star fox 64
- sin and punishment
- Doctor. Mario 64
- Mario Tennis 64
- win again
- Yoshi’s story
Here are the upcoming N64 games in the future:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- pokemon snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- mario golf
- paper mario
- F-Zero X
And here’s the launch lineup for SEGA Genesis Games:
- sonic the hedgehog 2
- Fury 2. the roads of
- echo the dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- MUSHA
- Fantasy Star IV
- restar
- shining force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- strider
Nintendo is also releasing Switch versions of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers, as it did with the NES and SNES controllers. In a move the Notorious Big could never have featured, each will be available to Nintendo Switch Online customers for $49.99.
Update September 23rd, at 7:00pm ET: Added full list of launches and upcoming games.
