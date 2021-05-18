Nintendo Switch Online reaches more than 100 retro games



Nintendo has hit a milestone with the ever-growing library of retro games included in its Nintendo Switch Online service. The following batch will take the variety of obtainable games previous 100, with 5 new titles leading to a complete of 104.

In step with latest kind, the newest additions are, properly, not essentially blockbuster releases. Right here’s the record:

Caveman Ninja: Joe & Mac, a prehistoric motion recreation launched in arcades and ported to the SNES by Knowledge East in 1991

Magical Drop 2, a 1996 Knowledge East puzzle recreation for the SNES that was initially on the Neo Geo however by no means beforehand acquired a Western launch

Tremendous Baseball Simulator 1.000, a SNES baseball recreation launched by Tradition Mind in 1991

Spanky’s Quest, a 1991 SNES motion recreation by Natsume a few monkey with a magic bubble

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun, a well-liked Jaleco NES motion recreation launched in 1985; it was solely ever launched in Japan however did come to the Wii Digital Console all over the world in 2007

So no, nonetheless no Earthbound.

Nintendo is, in fact, constrained in what it will probably launch on the service for numerous causes together with licensing points, and it’s cool to see some more obscure titles get spotlighted. However it’s clear that there isn’t a lot left within the NES and SNES pipeline, and it’d be an excellent time for the corporate to begin eager about maybe shifting on to the N64 — particularly now that Tremendous Mario 3D All-Stars (which incorporates Tremendous Mario 64) has been faraway from sale without end.

Till that hypothetical chance transpires, you’ll be capable of play the 5 new games after they’re added to the service on Could twenty sixth. Nintendo Switch Online prices $3.99 a month or $19.99 a 12 months.