Nintendo’s E3 event will be ‘focused exclusively’ on Switch games

Nintendo’s E3 event will be ‘centered completely’ on Switch games



Nintendo is holding an E3 event on June fifteenth, and the corporate guarantees it will be “centered completely on Nintendo Switch games primarily releasing in 2021.” The Nintendo Direct presentation will start at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on June fifteenth, and Nintendo will maintain three hours of gameplay deep dives as soon as the event has concluded.

Nintendo’s wording suggests we received’t be seeing any {hardware} bulletins on the firm’s E3 present. A “Switch Professional” has been rumored for months, with current stories suggesting it could be introduced forward of E3.

Bloomberg has beforehand reported that this new Switch mannequin will use extra highly effective silicon from Nvidia that helps DLSS (Deep Studying Tremendous Sampling). The up to date Switch can also be stated to assist 4K output when linked to a TV and reportedly features a seven-inch OLED show.

If a brand new Switch is imminent, Nintendo’s E3 present would be the right alternative to point out how games run at 4K and to show the facility of Nvidia’s newest chip and DLSS assist. As E3 kicks off in digital kind on June twelfth, there are solely 10 days left to see if Nintendo is able to announce an up to date Switch forward of E3.