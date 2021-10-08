Nintendo’s Switch OLED model now available

The latest version of the hugely popular Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED model, is now available online. So far, they’ve popped up on GameStop, but they quickly ran out of stock. Although some ledge Employees have had success buying one through Nintendo’s online shop. The keys to their success were perseverance and patience (and a lot of refreshments that seem frustrating, until that’s the case), and of course, you have to login to your Nintendo account to shop there.

We’ll be adding more retailers throughout the day as they appear online. Best Buy is one of the few retailers so far that hasn’t released launch day stock of the Switch OLED console, so maybe keep that page open and ready.

The Switch OLED model is the top end of Nintendo’s current console lineup, coming in at $350, while the standard Switch and portable-only Switch Lite each sit below it at $300 and $200, respectively. The new model sports a sizable screen upgrade to a larger seven-inch OLED panel that offers better color quality and brightness. It also brings a few other niceties to the Switch, such as a sturdier kickstand with better articulation, better audio in handheld mode, and an Ethernet port built into the included dock. Its internal storage got bumped from 32GB to 64GB, but it’s still not a bad idea to get a microSD card, like this 400GB SanDisk model on Amazon for $49.

Based on our review, the Switch OLED may not provide enough reason for some to upgrade from their previous Switch, as it just isn’t any faster or more capable when docked. That said, first-time Switch owners or those who want the best hands-on experience when they step away from the TV should consider making the jump.

Essential accessories, games and subscriptions

metroid dread Switch launching with OLED model, metroid dread Nintendo’s storied is the fifth mainline entry in the franchise. Direct sequel to 2D side-scroller Metroid Fusion For the 2002 Game Boy Advance.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Years after launch, NS Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remains a masterpiece. This is a traditional . Provides all hallmarks of zelda title, including challenging combat and puzzles, but within a gorgeous, open-world design.

super smash bros ultimate Nintendo’s latest brawler pits beloved characters from the company’s franchises (as well as many from outside Nintendo’s own territory) against each other.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller The full-size game controller is designed for the Nintendo Switch and is a more comfortable alternative to Joy-Con controllers.