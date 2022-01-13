NIOS 10th 12th Exam 2022 Date: NIOS Public Exam 2022: Open School 10th, 12th Exam From 6th April, Learn How To Register – Nios Public Exam 2022 Date Announced For 10th, 12th, Check Registration Process
NIOS Public Exam 2022: Learn find out how to register
Step 1: Go to the official web site nios.ac.in.
Step 2: On the primary web page, click on on the hyperlink ’10th, 12th Public Exam 2022 Registration’.
Step 3: Enter your registration quantity and click on on submit hyperlink.
Step 4: Fill within the software kind with required particulars, add the related paperwork and submit the payment.
Step 5: Your kind shall be submitted.
Step 6: College students can preserve a tough copy of the affirmation web page for additional reference.
Examinations shall be carried out in NIOS accredited establishments together with Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and authorities / personal faculties affiliated to CBSE / State Boards. In response to the official notification, the institute has requested college principals to use on-line for examination facilities on the NIOS web site. Portal for examination heart registration has been activated. Examination heart standards are additionally out there on the web site.
The institute has additional requested the Regional Administrators to use for the examination facilities on-line to the Heads of KVS / NVS / AI. Aside from this, the administrators have been appealed to challenge a press launch by importing the notification on the web site of the regional facilities.
There may be additionally a registration payment
Examination payment for NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Concept is Rs.250 for every topic. If college students apply after thirty first January 2022, they should pay a late payment of Rs.100 for every topic.
