Nios Admission: NIOS Admission 2022: 10th, 12th Open School Admission Registration Begins, Apply at Home Apply – Nios Admission 2022 Online Application Form Link Activated, Check Important Dates

10th, 12th open school admissions started from 1st December.

The exam will be held in October-November 2022.

NIOS login 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released important instructions for the October-November 2022 exam. NIOS has started enrollment for Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) Course Stream-1 (Block-II) and Vocational Course 2021 for the academic session 2021-22. NIOS Admission Form is available on the official website nios.ac.in. The last date for registration is 31st January 2022.



You can apply till March 15, 2022, but …

NIOS will offer the opportunity to register with a late fee until March 15. Candidates who have applied between 1st February to 15th February will have to pay 200 as late fee. Applicants will have to pay a late fee of Rs 400 from February 16 to 28. Candidates who apply between 1st March to 15th March will be charged Rs.700 as late fee. How to apply online and live link is given below.

NIOS Access 2022: Learn how to apply

Step 1: First visit the official website of NIOS nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page you will find the application submission link, click on it.

Step 3: The application form will open on the screen.

Step 4: Fill in the required details along with your personal details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Submit form with fee.

Step 7: After submitting the admission form, keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for further reference.

