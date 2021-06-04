NIOS Class 12 Exams Cancelled, Results Will be Declared Based on Objective Criteria Soon





New Delhi: Days after the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2021 was cancelled, the Nationwide Institute of Open Education (NIOS) on Friday cancelled class 12 board exams in view of COVID pandemic. This was introduced by Union Schooling Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Issuing a stamen, the NIOS mentioned that it'll declare the category 12 exams with out holding any exams. Earlier, the NIOS had cancelled the category 10 exams.

This yr, over 1.75 lakh college students have been to supposed to seem for the NIOS exams. As there'll be no ultimate exams now, so the scholars will get their outcomes primarily based on "goal standards".

“Conserving the protection and safety of our college students on precedence, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. College students will be evaluated primarily based on goal standards to be introduced quickly,” NIOS mentioned in an official assertion.

As per updates, the NIOS Class 12 exams have been scheduled to be held in June which now stand cancelled. The rule will be relevant for each idea and sensible exams. Within the assertion, the NIOS mentioned that it’ll devise well-defined goal standards for evaluation in a time-bound method.