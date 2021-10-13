NIOS Date Sheet 2021: 10th, 12th exams will start from 11th November, see full datesheet here

Highlights NIOS issues 10th, 12th datesheets.

Examinations will start from November 11 and 12.

NIOS 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheet 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the datesheet (NIOS Exam Datesheet 2021) for Class X and XII examinations. NIOS will conduct secondary and senior secondary examinations from November 12. Abroad, the exams will start from November 11. NIOS has provided this information through its official Twitter handle.



Students of 10th, 12th can check and download the October-November Exam 2021 Date Sheet (Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021) by visiting the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in. Examinations for Indian students will start from November 12 and will continue till December 15, 2021, while examinations for foreign students will be held from November 11 to December 6.

In the notice issued, Director SK Prasad said, ‘NIOS has a public examination (principle) for October-November 2021 for secondary and senior secondary courses from 12.11.2021 at All India examination centers and from 11.11.2021 for foreign students. Defined. ‘

The Institute (NIOS) has asked all the regional directors to upload the date sheet of the theory test on the regional website and release it to the press in local dailies. Let us know that the online registration for these exams took place in July-August.

Download NIOS Date Sheet 2021 from here