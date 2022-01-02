nios exam 2022: nios 10th, 12th exam 2022: nios public exam april-may 2022 registration starts, find out how

Highlights Registration for NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 is starting.

The public examination will be held in April-May 2022.

Register by visiting nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started online registration process for Class 10th and 12th exams 2022. NIOS public exams will be held in April-May 2022. Students who want to register for this exam can do so by visiting the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in. The registration process has started from 01 January 2022 and will continue till 31 January 2022.



NIOS public exam dates in April / May 2022 will be announced later. Students who are going to sit for NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Application October-November Public Exam 2021 can also register for this exam. The procedure for online registration is given below.

NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022: Learn how to register

Step 1: Visit the official website nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link ’10th, 12th Public Exam 2022 Registration’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on submit link.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with required details, upload the relevant documents and submit the fee.

Step 5: Your form will be submitted.

Step 6: Students can keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for further reference.

Find out how much the fee is

Examination fee for NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Theory is Rs.250 for each subject. If students apply after 31st January 2022, they will have to pay a late fee of Rs.100 for each subject.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the admission process for Class X, XII and Vocational courses for the October-November 2021 examination session. Students who want to get admission in secondary, senior secondary and vocational studies can apply online by visiting the official website- nios.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022. The NIOS Theory Examination for Vocational Courses and D.El.Ed will be held in January 2022. The exam will start from 03 January 2022 and will continue till 12 January 2022.

