nios: nios exam 2022: nios 10th, 12th board exam admission card issued, here is the direct link – nios 10th 12th exam 2022 admission card issued on nios.ac.in, steps to download

Highlights NIOS issues 10th, 12th admission tickets.

Board exams will start from November 11.

Download hall tickets from nios.ac.in.

NIOS Admission Card, NIOS 10th 12th Exam 2022 Admission Card: Issued tickets for class 10th and 12th exams 2022. The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued hall tickets (NIOS 10th 12th admission tickets) for 10th and 12th board exams on its official website. The board exams will be held from November 11, 2021. Hall tickets for NIOS can be downloaded from the official website nios.ac.in.



NIOS has issued a notice saying, ‘Dear student, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid the examination fee for the October-November 2021 public examination and your photo is available with NIOS. If you have lost your hall ticket and the photo has not been generated, please contact your regional center immediately.

Or Also read: CBSE Exam 2022: Important Instructions for OMR Sheet Issued for Students and Teachers, Understand Before Exam

The NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) exams will be held from November 11 to December 15. The examination of foreign candidates will continue till December 6. Registration for these exams was in July-August.

Also read: QS Asia Rankings 2022: These 7 Universities in India Rank in the Top 100, see list

NIOS Exam 2022 Admission: Learn how to download Admission

Step 1: Visit the official website nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the Home page, click on the NIOS Hall Ticket link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and details.

Step 4: Admit card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it, check the details and take a printout for further reference.

Download the NIOS Admission Link