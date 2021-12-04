nios ode 2022: nios exam 2022 dates: nios ode exam will start from january 04, register from this day – nios ode exam 2022 dates announced on nios.ac.in, check details

Highlights Date of NIOS on Demand Exam released.

Exams will start from January 04.

Registration will start from 06 December 2021.

NIOS ODE Exam 2022 Dates: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the schedule of On-Demand Examination 2022 for Class X and XII examinations. 10th, 12th class open school examinations will start from 04 January 2022. The registration process for Secondary and Senior Secondary Examinations will start from December 6, 2021 on the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in.



The NIOS on Demand Examination 2022 for both Class 10, 12 will be held at NIOS Headquarters from Tuesday to Friday and Kendriya Vidyalaya Examinations will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in will be activated from 6th December 2021 for its registration and fee collection link.

NIOS ODE Exam 2021-22 will be conducted offline. As per the official notification of these examinations, the examinations for Class 10, 12 will be conducted at NIOS Headquarters and the mentioned Kendriya Vidyalayas. However, NIOS has not yet announced the 10th and 12th demonstration dates. Candidates wishing to appear for these examinations will have to pay a registration fee while applying. Their applications will not be accepted without a fee.

The detailed schedule of 10th and 12th Open School examinations will be published on the official website soon. After the completion of the process, the ODES results will be published on the NIOS website in the last week of each month for the exams conducted in the previous month. In the case of ODES, ‘re-examination’ is permitted as per NIOS test rules. NIOS has also started registration of various courses for secondary and senior secondary and vocational courses. Candidates can register till January 31, 2021.

