nios results 2021: nios 10th, 12th results 2021: results of more than 1 lakh students announced, 57% passed 10th and 42% passed – nios 10th, 12th results 2021, official results announced on nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac .in, check the pass percentage

Highlights Results of NIOS 10th, 12th had been launched in 2021.

Exams had been held in November-December 2021.

More than 1 lakh students appeared for the open college exams. (*1*)

NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021: The Nationwide Institute of Open Education (NIOS) has announced the results for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) 2021. Students showing for the October-November 2021 Public Examination (NIOS Public Examination 2021) can check their results (NIOS Results 2021) by visiting the official web site of NIOS, nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in. To check the results, students need to enter their registration quantity and captcha code.



NIOS 10th, 12th Public Examination 2021 was held from 12th November to fifteenth December 2021. In line with a report, more than 1 lakh 39 thousand students sat for this examination. This consists of 57258 students of class X and 82043 students of class XII. 57% students have passed 10th and 42% students have passed 12th. Examinations had been performed following the Covid-19 tips. The tactic of checking the results is given under.

This is methods to check NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021: This is how

Step 1: Go to the official web site of NIOS.

Step 2: On the residence web page, click on on the ‘Check Results’ hyperlink of ‘Public Examination End result’.

Step 3: Enter your registration quantity and captcha code right here.

Step 4: Your end result can be displayed on the display.

Step 5: Obtain it and print it out for additional reference.

Tell us that NIOS has began registration for April-Might public exams with publication of October-November 2021 public examination results. Students who wish to register for this examination can achieve this by visiting the official web site of NIOS, nios.ac.in. The registration course of has began from 01 January 2022 and will proceed until 31 January 2022. Click on right here for more data

