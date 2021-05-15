NIPER Kolkata Recruitment 2021 for Teaching and Non Teaching Staff Posts, Apply Online @niperkolkata.edu.in





NIPER Kolkata Teaching and Non Teaching Recruitment 2021 Notification Launched at niperkolkata.edu.in. Examine the appliance course of, on-line utility hyperlink, essential dates, emptiness particulars, wage particulars and different essential particulars concerning the recruitment right here.

NIPER Kolkata Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Institute of Pharmaceutical Schooling and Analysis (NIPER) Kolkata has launched a notification for recruitment to the publish of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff together with the publish of Assistant Professor, System Engineer, Veterinary Physician, Administrative Officer, Secretary to Registrar, Assistant. Candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts on or earlier than 11 June 2021.

Vital Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 11 June 2021

NIPER Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Teaching

Assistant Professor -2 Posts

Assistant Professor – 1 Publish

Affiliate Professor – 1 Publish

Non Teaching

System Engineer – 1 Publish

Veterinary Physician- 1 Publish

Administrative Officer- 1 Publish

Secretary to Registrar- 1 Publish

Assistant Grade-I- 1 Publish

NIPER Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Teaching

Assistant Professor -PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences with top quality or equal grade on the previous diploma within the applicable department with excellent tutorial report all through and not less than 5 years of Teaching/Analysis/Industrial expertise.

Assistant Professor – PhD, in Pharmaceutical Sciences with Top quality or equal grade on the previous (M.Pharm/MS/M.Tech) within the Pharmaceutics, Pharmaceutical Know-how & Formulations/Industrial Pharmacy with an excellent tutorial report all through and not less than 5 years of Teaching/ Analysis/ Industrial expertise with printed works of top quality.

Affiliate Professor – Ph. D. with top quality or equal on the previous diploma (M.Sc/ M.Pharm/ M.S (Pharm)/ M.Tech) in Pharmaceutical Know-how, Pharmaceutical Biotechnology/ Bioengineering/ Biomedical engineering or different related topic with an excellent tutorial report all through and not less than 8 years of Teaching / Analysis / Industrial expertise with printed works of top quality.

System Engineer – Publish-Commencement in Pc Engineering or Pc Functions from a acknowledged college/Institute.

Veterinary Physician – First Class in BVSc. with not less than 3 years of related expertise OR a First Class MVSC with not less than 1 12 months of related expertise.

Administrative Officer: Bachelor Diploma in any self-discipline from a acknowledged Institute/College.

Secretary to Registrar: Bachelor’s Diploma in any self-discipline from a acknowledged Institute/College. Proficiency in Typing in English with a minimal pace of 40 wpm.

Assistant Grade I: Commencement in any self-discipline from a acknowledged College/ Institute.

Obtain NIPER Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Online Utility Hyperlink

Official Web site

The best way to apply for NIPER Kolkata Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 11 June 2021. The printout of the ONLINE accomplished and duly signed and {photograph} pasted utility and all related academic and expertise certificates duly self attested should attain the Institute on or earlier than 16 June 2021 upto 04.00 PM by Registered/Pace Publish/Courier. The envelope, containing the whole utility, ought to be super-scribed as “Utility for the publish of————— ” and have to be despatched to The Registrar I/C, NIPER-Kolkata, Chunilal Bhawan, 168 Maniktala Most important Highway, Close to Maniktala Bus Depot, Kolkata 700054, West Bengal.