Nirahua Aka Dinesh Lal Yadav Gets Troll As He Shares Video Based On UP Government And Said Once Again UP Government – ‘UP has not got a good chief in 70 years’, Nirahua said by sharing the video

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, all the parties have started preparations by tightening their waist. In connection with the election, a video of the BJP is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which it is said that in 70 years, Uttar Pradesh could not get a single good chief. This video was also shared by Bhojpuri superstar Dineshlal Yadav i.e. Nirhua from his Instagram account. But the surprising thing is that he is now getting trolled for this video of his.

In a video shared on Instagram by Dinesh Lal Yadav, it was said, “In 70 years from 1947 to 2017, Uttar Pradesh had not got a single good headman. SP, BSP, Mayawati and Akhilesh, many governments came and disappeared. But in 2017 when a saint became the head of UP, the search for a better chief also ended. Let us inform that before CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP’s Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh have also been the Chief Ministers of UP.

It was said in the video by Nirhua that if Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav had done half of the work that CM Yogi Adityanath could do in four and a half years, Uttar Pradesh would have been no less than a foreign country. Sharing this video, Dinesh Lal Yadav wrote, “Phir Ek Baar Yogi Sarkar.”

Bhojpuri superstar came under the target of people regarding this post. Responding to Nirhua’s post, a user named Ravi Yadav wrote, “There is no shame in lying, have some shame.” Replying to Nirhua’s post, a user named Anil Yadav wrote, “Looks like the BJP is burning the stove in your house these days.”

Questioning Dinesh Lal Yadav, a user named Raju wrote, “Tell me where are the 4 medical colleges in Lucknow. Tell less lies.” A user named Roshan Kumar wrote, “Yogi Baba has done a lot of work, that is visible. Petrol Rs 109 per litre, oil Rs 180 per litre. Wow Yogi Sarkar.

Responding to Nirhua’s post, a user named Rajan Barnwal wrote, “Talking about AIIMS Gorakhpur, which was announced by Arun Jaitley sir in the 2014 budget. Its foundation stone was laid in 2016, and our Yogi ji became the Chief Minister in 2017. So somewhere with the power of my penance, I did not make Gorakhpur AIIMS.