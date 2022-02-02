Nirahua birthday dinesh lal yadav property income personal life struggle full detail. Nirahua birthday dinesh lal yadav property personal life struggle full details

Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua i.e. Dinesh Lal Yadav is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. Every big artist of Bhojpuri world has wished Nirhua a happy birthday on Instagram. From Amrapali Dubey to Akshara Singh have also congratulated Nirhua on her birthday. The journey from Dinesh Lal Yadav to Nirahua has not been easy.

Dinesh Lal Yadav started his earning in Bhojpuri industry with Rs. With working in songs, music and films, his earnings have reached lakhs at present. Nirhua has properties worth several crores. Kala has been in the family of Nirhua. Everyone used to sing songs in Dinesh Lal Yadav’s family.

Dinesh Lal Yadav’s father used to earn a total of Rs 3700 per month. His entire family lived with this. Nirhua expressed his desire in front of his elder brother Pyare Lal Kavi ji that he would also sing the song. But after singing the song, Nirhua did not get money many times. Nirhua’s father died in the year 2001.

Nirhua’s struggle After this all the responsibility fell on Nirhua. Nirahua’s first album Budhwa Mein Dum Ba was released. In the year 2006, Nirhua started his acting career with the song Humko Vaisa Na Samjho. After this, Nirhua never stopped and established himself as a Bhojpuri superstar. Nirhua’s property worth crores READ Also tv anup soni completed the investigation course in lockdown If we see the price of Nirahua’s property, then he has a house worth Rs 45 lakhs in Gorakhpur, UP. Nirhua has a flat worth around Rs 3 crore in Andheri, Mumbai. Also, there are properties worth crores at many places in UP too. Talking about earning, Dinesh Lal Yadav takes a fee of close to 40 lakhs behind a film. nirhua personal life However, due to lack of interest in the car, Nirhua has only two vehicles. Talking about personal life, Nirhua’s family stays away from Limelight. Nirahua’s wife Mansa Devi is the housewife. Nirhua got married in the year 2000 itself. nirhua’s election color Nirahua lives in Mumbai with his family. In the Lok Sabha elections in the year 2019, Nirahua had entered the electoral fray against former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh on a BJP ticket. Till now Nirahua is ruling the Bhojpuri world. Nirhua’s pairing with Amrapali Dubey is the most liked on screen.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 13:52 [IST]