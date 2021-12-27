Nirahua Took A Dig On SP Campaign Vehicle As They Start CM Yogi Supported BJP Song

Nirhua has shared a video related to the campaign of SP, in which BJP’s song was seen playing in his campaign vehicle.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, all the political parties including BJP are busy in their election preparations. While the ruling party is not getting tired of counting its works of the past years, the opposition parties are not shying away from targeting them. A video of SP’s campaign is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which it was seen that BJP’s campaign song was accidentally played in their campaign vehicle. This video has also been shared by Bhojpuri cinema’s famous actor Nirhua with his Twitter handle.

In the video shared by Dinesh Lal Yadav i.e. Nirhua, it was seen that the song ‘Yogi Aayenge’ was playing in the campaign vehicle of Samajwadi Party. Sharing this video, Nirhua took a jibe and wrote, “This is what the whole universe wants. Akhilesh ji’s well-wishers are also playing the same song ‘Aayenge To Yogi Hi’.

Journalist Deepak Choubey, sharing this video related to the campaign of Samajwadi Party, wrote, “A strange accident happened in UP today. The campaign vehicle of the Samajwadi Party played the song of the BJP that only Yogi Adityanath will come. Let us inform that by sharing this video related to the promotion of Samajwadi Party, now people are also taking a lot of pinch.

Reacting to the video, a user named Raju Singh wrote, “Just rightly saying that Yogi ji will come.” A user named Dinesh Shukla wrote, “Truth and development cannot be hidden by hiding. Eventually they started feeling that now Yogi ji will come, Dinesh sir, your song has power, whoever listens to Yogi ji becomes crazy.”

A user named Harcharan took a jibe at the video and wrote, “Now it is imperative that they do not trust EVMs, because they will vote for them, not the public.” A user named Dinesh wrote about the video, “Brother, you are the real hero who created a ruckus by entering the enemy’s house.”