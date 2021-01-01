nirf 2021: NIRF Ranking 2021: Find out what is NIRF? When and how rankings are done – NIRF Ranking 2021: Learn how NIRF rankings are calculated, check details

Highlights NIRF Ranking 2021 Announced.

The rank list by category is determined by five criteria.

The first NIRF ranking list was released on September 29, 2015.

NIRF Ranking 2021: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday (September 09, 2021) released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 rankings. Due to Corona, like last year, this time too the NIRF Ranking 2021 was announced at the online event.



The NIRF ranking was released on June 11, 2020 last year but this time the ranking has been delayed due to corona virus (Covid 19) infection. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the list of NIRF India Ranking 2021 at 12 noon. As in the previous year, IIT Madras has been ranked first in the overall category in the NIRF rankings.

What is NIRF ??

Every year in India, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) works to rank all the top universities, colleges and other educational institutions in the country based on their performance. In this, all other criteria are measured along with the academic quality in universities, colleges and other educational institutions across the country.

When did the NIRF rankings start?

NIRF started sorting of educational institutions by the then Union Minister for Manpower Development on 29 September 2015 and on 4 April 2016 he released the first list of colleges after research. Since then, the rankings have been released by the Ministry of Manpower Development.

The ranking is increasing every year

The number of organizations participating in the NIRF rankings has increased every year. Expressing happiness, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that 6000 institutions had applied for NIRF this time. In addition, the ranking categories have already been increased. In 2016, institutions were ranked in only four categories which increased to 9 in 2019 and this year a total of 11 categories have been ranked.

Also read this; NIRF Ranking 2021 List: These are the top universities and colleges in India, the list released

Criteria for ranking

NIRF measures any organization on 5 parameters to issue rankings. Which are as follows-

1. Teaching and learning

2. Understanding

3. Research and professional practice

4. Outreach and inclusion

5. Graduation results

Sorting has been announced in these 11 categories

In the ranking released by NIRF, educational institutions are ranked in 11 categories. These include universities, engineering, management, pharmacy, colleges, medical, law, architecture, research, and ARIIA (the infallible ranking of institutions on innovation achievements). Notably, IIT Mumbai and IIT Delhi are among the top Indian institutions in the international rankings, but so far both the institutions have not been able to secure their place in the NIRF rankings.

Also read this; NIRF 2021 Ranking List: Top 10 Medical, Dental and Pharmacy Colleges in India, see list

This year the top 10 institutions in the country in the overall category

IIT Madras

IISc Bangalore

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

JNU, ​​Delhi

BHU Varanasi