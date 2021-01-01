nirf Ranking 2021 List: nirf Ranking 2021 List: The Minister of Education has released the nirf list, these are the 10 medical, dental and pharmacy colleges – nirf india ranking 2021 list announced, here are the top ranked universities and colleges in India

NIRF India Ranking 2021 List: The list of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 has been released today, September 9. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NIRF India Ranking 2021 at 12 noon. The education minister has given details of the ranking list through the official Twitter account of the education ministry.



NIRF India Ranking 2021: Ranking list has been released in many categories

NIRF India Ranking 2021 was announced in a total of 11 categories. These include the Uniform Ranking of Institutions on Universities, Management, Colleges, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Innovation Achievements (ARIIA 2021), Law and Research Institutions and overall. Which is a list of top universities and colleges in India. The NIRF list has been compiled keeping in view the teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices of educational institutions and universities across India.

NIRF India Ranking 2021 for Medical category

Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2: PGIMER

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC, Vellore)

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Science, Bangalore (Nimhans, Bangalore)

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 6: Banaras Hindu Vidyapeeth, Prayagraj

Category 7: Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kochi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 10: King George Medical University, Lucknow

NIRF Ranking 2021: Dental Colleges

Rank 1: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi College of Dental Sciences

No. 2: Dr. D.Y. Patil University

Rank 3: Savita Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Rank 4: Manipal Dental College, Udupi

Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Karnataka

Rank 6: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore 6

Rank 7: Shri Ramchandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

Rank 8: Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai

Rank 9: SRM Dental College, Chennai

Rank 10: JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysore

NIRF Ranking 2021: College of Pharmacy

Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

No. 2: Punjab University

Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

No. 4: National Institute of Medical Education and Research, Mohali

Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

No. 6: National Institute of Medical Education and Research, Hyderabad

Rank 7: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi

Rank 8: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad

Rank 9: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

No. 10: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore