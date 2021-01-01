nirf Ranking 2021 List: nirf Ranking 2021 List: The Minister of Education has released the nirf list, these are the 10 medical, dental and pharmacy colleges – nirf india ranking 2021 list announced, here are the top ranked universities and colleges in India
Highlights
- List of NIRF Ranking 2021 announced.
- The announcement was made by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
- The list of NIRF rankings was published in a total of 11 categories.
NIRF India Ranking 2021: Ranking list has been released in many categories
NIRF India Ranking 2021 was announced in a total of 11 categories. These include the Uniform Ranking of Institutions on Universities, Management, Colleges, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Innovation Achievements (ARIIA 2021), Law and Research Institutions and overall. Which is a list of top universities and colleges in India. The NIRF list has been compiled keeping in view the teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices of educational institutions and universities across India.
NIRF India Ranking 2021 for Medical category
Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi
Rank 2: PGIMER
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC, Vellore)
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Science, Bangalore (Nimhans, Bangalore)
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 6: Banaras Hindu Vidyapeeth, Prayagraj
Category 7: Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kochi
Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
Rank 9: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Rank 10: King George Medical University, Lucknow
NIRF Ranking 2021: Dental Colleges
Rank 1: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi College of Dental Sciences
No. 2: Dr. D.Y. Patil University
Rank 3: Savita Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Rank 4: Manipal Dental College, Udupi
Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Karnataka
Rank 6: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore 6
Rank 7: Shri Ramchandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
Rank 8: Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai
Rank 9: SRM Dental College, Chennai
Rank 10: JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysore
NIRF Ranking 2021: College of Pharmacy
Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
No. 2: Punjab University
Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
No. 4: National Institute of Medical Education and Research, Mohali
Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
No. 6: National Institute of Medical Education and Research, Hyderabad
Rank 7: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi
Rank 8: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad
Rank 9: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
No. 10: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore
