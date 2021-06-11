Nirmal NR – 154 Kerala Lottery Result Today 11.6.2021 – Winners List

Each Monday, the manager of Kerala publicizes the ‘NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for January 10 shall be out at the present time by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that acquire to host approved lotteries. The ‘NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up to date each Friday. The outcomes shall be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be gained within the Kerala Lottery

There are a pair of prizes within the Kerala Lottery and the profitable-prize amount of the lottery are reasonably beautiful. The principal prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to steal residence a severe sum of ₹65 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to steal residence ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery furthermore has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to steal advance ₹100.

Kerala NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-155) Lottery Outcomes for At the present time

Diversified Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize winner will get to steal residence ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize winner will get to steal residence ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The principal prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Points to endure in thoughts

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Come Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are instructed to check the profitable numbers with the outcomes printed within the Kerala Govt Gazette and resign the profitable tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners show also can aloof be intact and with none injury. The presentation of a mutilated hint also can not be favourite, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Moreover, the lottery also can aloof not be torn or damaged. The winner also can aloof elevate a approved identification card alongside with passport-sized photos.