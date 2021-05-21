Nirmal NR – 154 Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Monday, the authorities of Kerala proclaims the ‘NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for January 10 will possible be out on the current time by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that protected to host merely lotteries. The ‘NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up to date each Friday. The outcomes will possible be launched quickly.

Prizes to be received within the Kerala Lottery

There are multiple prizes within the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize quantity of the lottery are fairly attractive. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to make your thoughts up home an enormous sum of ₹65 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to make your thoughts up home ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize incorporates ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to make your thoughts up close to ₹100.

Kerala NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-155) Lottery Outcomes for As of late

Quite a few Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to make your thoughts up home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize incorporates ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to make your thoughts up home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner incorporates ₹10 lakhs.

Points to be aware

The Kerala lottery is performed at Gorky Bhavan Close to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are informed to check the successful numbers with the outcomes printed within the Kerala Govt Gazette and surrender the successful tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners reveal must composed be intact and with none damage. The presentation of a mutilated put aside is possibly not accredited, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Moreover, the lottery must composed not be torn or damaged. The winner must composed carry a upright identification card together with passport-sized images.