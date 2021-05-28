Nirmal NR – 154 Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Monday, the authorities of Kerala broadcasts the ‘NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for January 10 may be out this present day by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that secure to host honest lotteries. The ‘NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up to this point every Friday. The implications may be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be gained throughout the Kerala Lottery

There are multiple prizes throughout the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize amount of the lottery are fairly lovely. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to interact dwelling a expansive sum of ₹65 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to interact dwelling ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to interact attain ₹100.

Kerala NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-155) Lottery Outcomes for As of late

Comparatively a couple of Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to interact dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to interact dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Points to be acutely aware

The Kerala lottery is performed at Gorky Bhavan Discontinuance to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are instructed to have a look at the successful numbers with the outcomes printed throughout the Kerala Govt Gazette and surrender the successful tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners latest must restful be intact and with none bother. The presentation of a mutilated tag will not be properly-preferred, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Moreover, the lottery must restful not be torn or damaged. The winner must restful raise a acceptable identification card together with passport-sized pictures.