Nirmal NR – 154 Kerala Lottery Result Today 4.6.2021 – Winners List

By | June 4, 2021
Nirmal NR – 154 Kerala Lottery Result Today 4.6.2021 – Winners List


Nirmal NR – 154 Kerala Lottery Consequence These days 4.6.2021 – Winners Itemizing

kerala lottery

Every Monday, the authorities of Kerala declares the ‘NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for January 10 might be out on the novel time by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that score to host lawful lotteries. The ‘NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that can get up to date each Friday. The outcomes might be launched rapidly.

Prizes to be obtained within the Kerala Lottery 

There are a couple of prizes within the Kerala Lottery and the a success-prize amount of the lottery are fairly magnificent. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to buy dwelling a mighty sum of ₹65 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to buy dwelling ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize comprises ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to buy come ₹100.

Kerala NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-155) Lottery Outcomes for These days

 

Different Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

  • POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to buy dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

  • WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

  • Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

  • Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

  • Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize comprises ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

  • NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to buy dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery 

  • Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner comprises ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to be aware

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Close to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are knowledgeable to try the a success numbers with the implications revealed within the Kerala Govt Gazette and resign the a success tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners most up-to-date have to be intact and with none injure. The presentation of a mutilated worth is doubtlessly not widespread, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery should not be torn or broken. The winner should elevate a acceptable identification card together with passport-sized photos.

