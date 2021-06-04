Nirmal NR – 154 Kerala Lottery Result Today 4.6.2021 – Winners List

Every Monday, the authorities of Kerala declares the ‘NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for January 10 might be out on the novel time by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that score to host lawful lotteries. The ‘NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that can get up to date each Friday. The outcomes might be launched rapidly.

Prizes to be obtained within the Kerala Lottery

There are a couple of prizes within the Kerala Lottery and the a success-prize amount of the lottery are fairly magnificent. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to buy dwelling a mighty sum of ₹65 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to buy dwelling ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize comprises ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to buy come ₹100.

Different Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to buy dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize comprises ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to buy dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner comprises ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to be aware

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Close to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are knowledgeable to try the a success numbers with the implications revealed within the Kerala Govt Gazette and resign the a success tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners most up-to-date have to be intact and with none injure. The presentation of a mutilated worth is doubtlessly not widespread, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery should not be torn or broken. The winner should elevate a acceptable identification card together with passport-sized photos.