Nirmala Sitharaman MNP: No assets to be sold in MNP: No assets to be sold in MNP

He said the privatization of New Delhi was initiated by the Congress-led UPA government.

Rahul Gandhi had called a press conference yesterday and slammed the Modi government over the MNP.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the National Revenue Pipeline (NMP). On Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the scheme, Sitharaman said no property would be sold. It will be leased and then forfeited.

Who had ordered the RFP of the New Delhi railway station

Sitharaman told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday that ownership of assets under the NMP would not be given. That property will be forcibly returned to the government. He targeted the opposition, citing the revenue process initiated by the Congress-led UPA government. Citing the example of New Delhi railway station, he said who had ordered RFP for this station? Does she now belong to ‘Bhau-Bhau’?

We do not sell

“We are not selling any property. Any property that is leased will be taken back in any case. It may be recalled that after the Union government announced the National Monetary Pipeline (NMP) worth about Rs 6 lakh crore, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the efforts his party has made in the last 70 years. The process of selling ‘Crown Jewelery’ property has been brought.

Not against privatization

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters along with former finance minister P Chidambaram, Gandhi had said that he was not opposed to privatization. But here it is being done for someone’s monopoly. Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister and the BJP have said that the Congress has done nothing in the last 70 years. Here is a list of all the properties that Congress has built using public money.