Nirmala Sitharaman told in Lok Sabha, banks recovered Rs 13,109 crore by selling properties of defaulters like Nirav Modi-Vijaya Mallya

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that public sector banks have recovered Rs 5.49 lakh crore from settlements and other measures in the last seven years.

Rs 13,109 crore has been recovered from liquor baron Vijay Mallya and diamond trader Nirav Modi, who fled abroad by defrauding thousands of crores of rupees from many banks of the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha on Monday that banks have recovered this amount by selling the properties of these defaulters.

This recovery was informed by the Enforcement Directorate in July this year itself. However, on Monday, the Finance Minister officially informed about this recovery in the Lok Sabha.

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya left the country in 2016 and went to the UK. Vijay Mallya is accused of taking a loan of about Rs 9000 crore from Indian banks for his airline company and went abroad without repaying it. CBI and ED are also investigating against Vijay Mallya in the case of bank fraud of Rs 9000 crores.

Whereas, fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi is accused of not repaying a loan of more than Rs 13 thousand crore through forged documents from Punjab National Bank. Nirav Modi’s wife Amy Modi, brother Nishal Modi and maternal uncle Mehul Choksi are also accused in this case. After this case of fraud came to light, Mehul Choksi fled India and took the citizenship of Antigua. Choksi was arrested by the Dominica police after his sudden disappearance from there.

A hearing was held in the London High Court last week regarding the extradition of fugitive Nirav Modi. In this hearing, India had rejected the allegations made by the fugitive diamond merchant regarding the condition of Arthur Jail and medical facilities. Indian government lawyers had confirmed that Nirav Modi would get good treatment in jail.