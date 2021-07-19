nisa gave legal notice of 5 crores to Delhi Education Minister manish sisodia

New Delhi. Their problems have increased after Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia issued a statement regarding private schools. Regarding depositing the annual fee and development fee, the education minister had given a statement that the parents who could not deposit the fees should get their children admitted in government schools without taking transfer certificate from private schools. Now this statement is going to prove costly for them.

Sisodia’s statement contempt of court

National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) has sent a legal notice for defamation of Rs 5 crore, considering the education minister’s statement in contravention of the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court. NISA President Kulbhushan Sharma has termed this statement of the Education Minister as a revenge for his defeat in the High Court and the Supreme Court. The president of NISA says that budget schools belong to the common people and are for the common people. So this was not expected from the Aam Aadmi Party at all.

retaliatory statement

In fact, recently, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court had allowed all private schools in Delhi to collect annual fees and development charges from the parents of students during Kovid and lockdown. Kulbhushan Sharma alleges that Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia is unable to digest this defeat in the court. He made wrong statements in the spirit of revenge, due to which private schools are facing a lot of problems. That’s why Nysa has sent him a legal notice for defamation of Rs 5 crore. If the Education Minister does not withdraw his statement, he will soon be subject to a defamation claim under this notice.

Can’t get admission without TC

Kulbhushan Sharma said that under Rule 139 of the Delhi School Education Act and 1973 Act, no child can be admitted without TC. Then how can Education Minister Manish Sisodia play with the lives of children by keeping the law and rules at bay. Firstly, there is no place for children to sit in government schools. On this, the Education Minister is insulting them by saying that the children of budget schools are not admitted in government schools without TC.

