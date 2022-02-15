Nisha aur uske cousins ​​actor Vibhu raghave suffering form cancer actor share emotional video. Nisha and her cousins ​​actor Vibhu Raghav suffering from cancer shared emotional video

Entertainment

4 seconds ago
He further says that when I got my test done, I came to know that I have cancer of 4th stage. Which is the advanced stage. The investigation also revealed that it is a different type of cancer. Quite rare too. Expressing his pain, Vibhu further said that I did not expect that such a disease would surround me.

Vibhu has said that in one day my whole life changed. During this video, pain was visible on Vibhu’s face, but he was trying to hide his sadness by laughing. Vibhu also said that he is trying to be strong even while going through this disease.

Vibhu said that I am going strong and moving forward. Vibhu also informed that his chemotherapy has started. Vibhu wrote with the video that my body, my face, my hair, my routine, my strength, my limits, everything will change. Every day I have to adapt myself to a new variation of this healing process. And that will make me move on. Pray for me Eat tasty food for me.

On this video of Vibhu, actor Karanvir Bohra has written that brother, come back as a strong man. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Mohsin Khan has written that Meri Jaan we will see you back with 6 pack abs. Mohit Malik has given courage while praying and has written that stay strong Vibhu. Actor Zain Imam has also shared his reaction on the video, wishing him a speedy recovery.

