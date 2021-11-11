nisha-dahiya-her-brother-suraj-dahiya-killed-allegedly-by-coach-pawan-for-refusing-on-harassment-by-him-police-is-still-searching-accused – Wrestler Nisha Dahiya abuses If protested, the coach put him to death, the seriously injured mother made these allegations

Wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj Dahiya were shot dead in Sonepat, Haryana. The mother of the deceased was also attacked and in the injured condition the mother accused Nisha’s coach Pawan and his associates of murder and firing.

20-year-old wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her 18-year-old brother Suraj Dahiya were shot dead in Sonipat on Wednesday. This is the whole matter of Halalpur village located in Sonipat, Haryana. In this incident, the mother of the seriously injured wrestler has accused the coach and his teammates.

According to the information given by the police, Nisha’s mother is undergoing treatment at Rohtak PGI. His father is posted in Srinagar as CRPF Inspector and he has been informed about the incident that happened around 2 pm yesterday.

In the statement given to the police, the wrestler’s mother Dhanpati has accused coach Pawan. The mother said that after her daughter accused the coach of misbehavior and molesting, she (the coach) opened fire on her.

mother narrated her ordeal

In the statement given to the police, Wrestler’s mother Dhanpati narrating the whole ordeal said, ‘Nisha had informed earlier that coach Pawan misbehaves with her. Even after talking on this matter many times, he did not agree. Even today, as per the routine, she went to the academy at 1 pm. After some time Pawan’s call came and he said that Nisha’s health is not good, you guys take her and come.

He further told that, ‘My son and I reached the academy by motorcycle. Where we saw that Pawan, his wife and about two other people were running towards Nisha. Nisha told that Pawan misbehaved with her and also threatened to kill her and her family.

Dhanpati told that, ‘Meanwhile, Pawan took out his gun and fired bullets at Nisha. After which Nisha fell there near the main gate and my son and I ran towards Nisha. Meanwhile, he fired at me and shot my son and killed him there.

Haryana: A wrestler & his brother shot dead in Sonipat, their mother hospitalised after being shot SP Sonipat Rahul Sharma says, “This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) & medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are 2 different people. The medalist wrestler belongs to Panipat & is at an event now” pic.twitter.com/2lP1Qzt9a8 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Mayank Gupta, ASP of Kharkhoda police said, “After preliminary investigation, the needle of suspicion is spinning against coach Pawan and some of his associates are also feared to be involved in this case. At present everyone is absconding and we are trying to trace them.

He further said, ‘The name of the academy run by the coach is Sushil Kumar Academy but there is no link of Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar in it. After this incident, angry villagers have also set fire to the academy.

Apart from this, Kharkhoda SHO Karamjit Singh says that, ‘Coach Pawan was misbehaving and molesting Nisha. Due to which Wrestler called his brother and Manch on the spot. Pawan was with his wife and 2-3 other relatives at that time. After the firing, all of them fled from there. Nisha was training here for the last 3 years.

Nisha’s relative Deepak told that after carrying out the incident, they (accused) fled from there by uprooting the CCTV installed in the academy. On this matter, the police say that to find the reason behind this murder, four teams of crime branch are looking for the accused.

It is worth noting that in the initial reports, there was confusion about the name of Nisha Dahiya in this incident. A few hours later, under-23 junior wrestler and bronze medalist Nisha Dahiya released a video and informed that she is safe. This Nisha Dahiya is not the one who has been murdered, she is someone else.