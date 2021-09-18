Nisha Noor Birthday: Nisha Noor Death: No one would have thought that the last phase of Nisha Noor’s life would be so painful.

Nisha Noor, a popular actress in the southern film industry, has her birthday on September 18. Born in 1962 in Tambaram, Tamil Nadu, Nisha Noor would have celebrated her 59th birthday if she had been alive. In the 80s, Nisha Noor did it with all the big stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. At the same time, all the filmmakers were desperate to make a film with him. But no one would have thought that the last phase of Nisha Noor’s life would be so tragic.

Worked in many hit movies

Nisha Noor’s’ Tick! Tick! Tick! His films did very well. Nisha Noor gained a lot of popularity but there came a time when she stopped getting work.

Insects were crawling on the limbs

In 2007, Nisha Noor was found outside a dargah. Insects and ants were crawling on his body at that time. After he was taken to the hospital, he contracted AIDS and this condition caused it. Nisha Noor passed away in 2007.

The problem of money made life hell

Nisha Noor suddenly disappeared due to money problem. Then came the news that someone had pushed her into prostitution. From here he contracted a life-threatening illness like AIDS. The end of Nisha Noor, who had such a brilliant career, was so frightening that, on hearing this, one was confused.