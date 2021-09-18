Nisha Noor Birthday: Nisha Noor Death: No one would have thought that the last phase of Nisha Noor’s life would be so painful.
Nisha Noor’s’ Tick! Tick! Tick! His films did very well. Nisha Noor gained a lot of popularity but there came a time when she stopped getting work.
Insects were crawling on the limbs
In 2007, Nisha Noor was found outside a dargah. Insects and ants were crawling on his body at that time. After he was taken to the hospital, he contracted AIDS and this condition caused it. Nisha Noor passed away in 2007.
The problem of money made life hell
Nisha Noor suddenly disappeared due to money problem. Then came the news that someone had pushed her into prostitution. From here he contracted a life-threatening illness like AIDS. The end of Nisha Noor, who had such a brilliant career, was so frightening that, on hearing this, one was confused.
