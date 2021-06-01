Nisha Rawal Accuses Karan Mehra of Physical Assault, Says He Used To Punch Me, Even Hit Me With Bat





Goregaon: Foremost Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki actor Nisha Rawal on Tuesday addressed the media and opened up in regards to the police criticism she filed in opposition to her husband Karan Mehra. Accusing him of having extramarital affair, she revealed that he bodily assaulted her final evening and stated that he had hit her with a bat and even punched her. Additionally Learn – Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal Home Dispute: Kashmera Shah Reveals ‘He Has Been Hitting Her’

Speaking about Kran’s abusive nature prior to now, she stated, “Haan, unhone mere upar haath uthaya hai, bohot hello aam baat hai, however as a result of he’s an actor, he’s sensible, he understands cameras, kai baar aisa hua ki mere face pe black and blue hua, kahi baar punch karte the, and kabhi bat se bhi.” (Translation: Karan has assaulted me prior to now. My face used to show blue and black a number of instances, he used to punch me, and even hit me with a bat.)” Additionally Learn – Karan Mehra Accused of Having Extramarital Affair, Nisha Rawal Says She Stored Mum to Save His Picture

She additional confirmed photographs of her head damage and made allegations of bodily assault in opposition to Karan. Through the interplay, Nisha even broke down a number of instances. She additionally stated that she had been quiet since a very long time as a result of she didn’t wish to tarnish her husband’s picture however she determined to talk up after the incident of final evening. She additional denied all claims made by Karan in earlier interviews. Additionally Learn – Rohan Mehra, Rohit Verma React To Karan Mehra’s Arrest Over Home Dispute With Spouse Nisha Rawal

In a earlier interview, Karan had claimed that Nisha is ‘bipolar, abusive and aggressive. Talking about Nisha’s ‘stunning’ behaviour, he instructed India Right now, “For me, it’s all very stunning. If Nisha asks for any quantity, from the place will I deliver a lot cash. I used to be doing all this for Kavish, my little one. It may have been solved with talks. My mother and father have been additionally attempting however Nisha left. I may see that she was attempting to get me away from my little one.”

On Tuesday morning, Karan was arrested and was bailed out after a home disturbance together with his spouse, Nisha Rawal. As per the ANI report, the actor was arrested after his spouse Nisha filed a criticism within the Goregaon space final evening after a brawl between the couple. Reportedly, Nisha has filed criticism below Indian Penal Code sections 336 (endangering human life or the private security others), 337 (inflicting damage by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily inflicting damage to discourage public servant from his obligation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to impress breach of the peace) and 506 (prison intimidation).