Nisha Rawal REVEALS that Karan Mehra did not let her seek professional help for her bipolar disorder

Yesterday, the world of TV was rocked by reviews of Karan Mehra being accused of home violence by his spouse, Nisha Rawal. He is called Naitik Singhania from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She mentioned that he had overwhelmed her up badly and he or she obtained stitches on her head. Karan Mehra mentioned that the injuries have been self-afflicted. He mentioned that his spouse has bipolar disorder with sturdy streaks of violence. In her press convention, Nisha Rawal admitted that she was certainly recognized as bipolar however is unquestionably not a 'psycho' as she is being made out to be.

She mentioned that she is not ashamed to confess that she has temper issues. Nisha Rawal additionally mentioned that she has been working all through, which proves her secure functioning. She mentioned, "Bipolar is a temper disorder which occurs on account of excessive trauma and it's genetic typically. I used to be recognized with bipolarity and I'm not going to lie about it as I'm not ashamed about it."

Put up that, she revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2014, and Karan Mehra did not give her any emotional assist. She says she may not communicate to anybody about her loss. Nisha Rawal reveals that he was bodily abusive even then. The actress says that Karan Mehra stopped her from searching for professional help from a therapist nor did he let her go to the fitness center. She informed the press, "I wished to go to my dad and mom and speak to them as a result of it was a really large trauma for me. In the course of it my husband was beating me up, abusing me, he was unavailable, completely indifferent and that's once I went to a therapist. In reality, Karan had stopped me from going to a therapist, he didn't let me go to a fitness center, he was very controlling in every little thing."

