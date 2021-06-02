Nisha Rawal to undergo plastic surgery today, reveals good friend Rohit K Verma [Exclusive]

Nisha Rawal to undergo plastic surgery right now, reveals good friend Rohit K Verma [Exclusive]





Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s marriage has hit rock-bottom. The girl filed an FIR towards her husband, on June 1 alleging that he banged her head on the toilet wall. It left her with stitches. Her good friend Rohit K Verma advised us that she goes for plastic surgery right now. He mentioned, “Nisha goes for plastic surgery right now. She’s going to want it. In truth, she needed to do it yesterday but it surely was too disturbing. Nisha could be very wired emotionally and mentally however this wants to be accomplished. We buddies are beside her making an attempt to assist in no matter approach we will.” Additionally Learn – Nisha Rawal’s shut friend Rohit Verma recounts her ordeal; says, ‘Karan Mehra has pushed and slapped her on many events’ [Exclusive]

He additionally mentioned that Nisha Rawal had simply requested him in regards to the cash. “Her solely precedence is to safe the way forward for her son, Kavish. It appears issues bought ugly and he pushed her. Perhaps he didn’t realise that she was damage so badly. Nisha solely requested him if she had ever failed as a spouse, mom and daughter-in-law. She just isn’t grasping for cash.” He mentioned that this isn’t the primary time that Karan Mehra has been bodily abusive. However issues by no means reached this level. “As buddies we suggested Nisha to finish her marriage seeing how a lot she was struggling, however she was head over heels in love,” he says. Additionally Learn – Nisha Rawal REVEALS that Karan Mehra didn’t let her search skilled assist for her bipolar dysfunction

He earlier advised us that Nisha Rawal is the one little one. He mentioned, “She has solely us for assist. Nisha is the one little one of her dad and mom. Her dad isn’t any extra. She has been in melancholy since some years now. After she came upon about his affair, she went to meet his dad and mom in Delhi. They didn’t assist her emotionally. In truth, they took a really impartial stance on the matter.” The actor is called Naitik Singhania from the present, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had all the time mentioned that he was the right husband. Additionally Learn – Karan Mehra’s Bigg Boss 10 bestie, Gaurav Chopra REACTS to his and Nisha Rawal’s controversy; says, ‘They’re household to me and it’ll not be proper to take sides’

