Nisha Rawal’s best friend Rohit K Verma HITS out at Karan Mehra’s supporters; asks, ‘Are you in favour of physical abuse?’





Followers of Indian TV acquired a shock when information emerged that Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s marriage had hit all-time low. On June 1, we acquired the information of him being detained by the cops for allegedly assaulting Nisha Rawal by banging her head in opposition to a wall. Karan Mehra mentioned that the injuries had been self-inflicted and he or she was enjoying the ‘bechari’ lady card. Her pals like Karan V Grover, Rohit K Verma and Kashmera Shah have rallied behind Nisha Rawal. The couple have a small boy, Kavish who’s now along with his mom. Some followers of Karan Mehra have trolled Nisha Rawal. They really feel she has been mendacity and simply enjoying the lady card. Additionally Learn – Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy: Kashmera Shah says, ‘If you are asking me to take sides I select to take the facet of the younger baby right here’

In an extended submit, Rohit K Verma urged followers to not consider in a facade and perceive that each human being has a darkish facet. Karan Mehra has had an impeccable popularity to date. Rohit K Verma wrote, “The facade hides the true reality and persons are excellent at that. Selecting up sides trolling and supporting received’t assist as it is vitally straightforward to sit down again and touch upon different individuals going via tough patches. The ebook shouldn’t be judged by its cowl and each story in life has a darkish facet too. We should pray that issues fall in place with none harm to anybody be it of any kind and furthermore in all this we should always remember that there’s a baby concerned who’s at this level oblivious to the merciless workings of the world let’s maintain his innocence intact. Additionally Learn – Amid allegations of further marital affair, Karan Mehra’s footage with co-star Himanshi Parashar go VIRAL

Earlier, Rohit K Verma advised us, “She has solely us for assist. Nisha is the one baby of her dad and mom. Her dad isn’t any extra. She has been in despair since some years now. After she discovered out about his affair, she went to fulfill his dad and mom in Delhi. They didn’t assist her emotionally. The truth is, they took a really impartial stance on the matter.” Additionally Learn – Karan Mehra’s touch upon co-star Himanshi Parashar’s video grabs consideration amidst further marital affair allegations by spouse Nisha Rawal

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



