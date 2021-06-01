Nisha Smashed Her Head on Wall, Told Everyone I Did It





Mumbai: Fashionable TV actor Karan Mehra, who is thought for his position Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been making headlines since Tuesday morning for being arrested after which getting bail by Mumbai Police after her spouse and actor Nisha Rawal filed a grievance in opposition to him. She had talked about within the grievance that Karan hit her. In an unique interview with IndiaToday, Karan Mehra stated that Nisha Rawal has filed a pretend case in opposition to him. The actor spoke in regards to the incident that occurred final night time and revealed that Nisha's brother, Rohit Sethiya can be concerned in framing false experiences. Karan additionally stated that he was assaulted by Rohit.

Karan Mehra Lastly Opened About His Troubled Marriage With Nisha Rawal

Talking about the identical, Karan Mehra advised the portal, "It is gloomy that after so a few years of marriage this occurred. We have now been discussing this for the final one month as a result of issues have been a bit unusual between us for a very long time. So, we had been considering that if we should always half methods or what ought to we do. So we had been making an attempt to sort things."

Karan Mehra additional revealed, "Nisha's brother, Rohit Sethiya, had additionally come to enhance issues. Later, Nisha and her brother requested for an alimony quantity, which was too excessive, and I stated it was not potential for me. Final night time additionally, we spoke about it. He got here to me at round 10 pm. When I stated it gained't be potential for me, he prompt taking the authorized means. After the dialog, I got here to my room. I was speaking to my mom over the telephone when Nisha barged in and began hurling abuses at me, my mother and father, and my brother. She began shouting loudly and never solely that Nisha even spat on me. When I requested Nisha to exit, she threatened me by saying 'see what I do now' and went out. She then smashed her head on the wall, and advised everybody that I did it."

Nisha Rawal’s brother Rohit hit Karan Mehra. The actor talked about that police is aware of the case is pretend. “Nisha’s brother got here and raised his hand on me. He assaulted me…slapped me and hit me on the chest too. I advised his brother that I had not hit Nisha, and he might examine it on the digital camera of the home, however the cameras had been already switched off. They began recording all of the movies, after which they known as the police, however the police additionally did nothing as a result of they know what the reality is. In the event that they file a false case, the reality will come out. If tomorrow an investigation is performed, the reality will probably be out”, the actor stated.

Karan Mehra Is Shocked By Spouse Nisha’s Behaviour

This incident has left actor Karan Mehra in shock. “For me, it’s all very stunning. If Nisha asks for any quantity, from the place will I convey a lot cash. I was doing all this for Kavish, my youngster. It might have been solved with talks. My mother and father had been additionally making an attempt however Nisha left. I might see that she was making an attempt to get me away from my youngster”, Karan concluded.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, who dated one another for six years and tied the knot on November 24, 2012, had been going through bother of their marital life. It was reported that the couple was making an attempt to kind their variations out, nonetheless, issues went ugly. They turned proud mother and father in 2017.

