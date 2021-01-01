Nishant proposes to Moose Jattana: Bigg Boss OT Nishant Bhatt confesses his feelings about Moose I love- Nishant Ko Hua Moose Love! Said – I love it as it is

In ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhatt seem to be getting closer to each other. They had some connection in the premiere of the show and the same connection brought them inside the house as well. This connection, which started in friendship, is now taking on a new look.

Nishant already liked Moose as a friend, but now the love is deepening. Something is starting to happen to Moose in his heart now. The same is true of Moose Jattana.



Nishant said hal-e-dil

A video has surfaced from the live feed of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, in which Nishant Bhatt is seen expressing his feelings towards Moose. He’s saying, ‘Whatever it is, I’ve always said I love you.’

‘Who are you, whatever you are, I love you’

The video shows Nishant and Moose sitting in a corner of the house, where they are both talking about their hearts. Let’s start with Nishant. He says to Moses, ‘You are as crazy as I am.’ On hearing this, when Moose asked Nishant if he liked him, he said, “Whatever you are, I like it.”



Sherman Moose commented

Moose was embarrassed when Nishant said this. Nishant doesn’t stop here and then Moose says, ‘I love you and you love me. I want to keep in touch with you outside the home. The two then hugged each other.

Seeing this love affair between Nishant and Moose, where some people are praising him, some have called it part of the game. But whatever you say, the bond between Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana is really great. In every fight, both of them stand firmly behind each other. Recently, when Shamita Shetty insulted and fought Nishant, Moose jumped in and defended Nishant. Everyone appreciated Moose’s gesture.



