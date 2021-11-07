Nissan India is offering a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on this SUV with premium features, read full details

If you are planning to buy a new SUV, then know here the complete details of the bumper discount available on this premium SUV from Nissan India.

In view of the ongoing festive season in the country, automaker Nissan India has announced a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on its premium SUV Nissan Kicks.

The period of this discount offer issued by Nissan India is 30 November 2021 but it can be extended further considering the customer feedback.

Apart from cash discount, the discounts being offered by the company on Nissan Kicks include online booking bonus, exchange bonus and corporate discount for booking through the official website.

The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on the 1.3 liter turbo petrol variant of Nissan Kicks, in which a cash discount of Rs 15,000 is being given.

This includes an exchange bonus of Rs 70,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and an online booking bonus of Rs 5,000.

If you also like the Nissan Kicks SUV and want to buy it, then after the details of this discount, now know the complete details of the features, specification and price of this SUV.

First of all, if we talk about the engine and power of Nissan Kicks, then the company has given a 1498 cc engine in it, which is given with two engine options of petrol.

The first engine in this is 1.3 liters and the second engine is 1.5 liters. Talking about the engine before this, it is a turbo petrol engine and this engine generates maximum power of 154 bhp and peak torque of 254 Nm.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

Talking about its second engine, this 1.5 liter capacity engine can generate power of 105 bhp and torque of 142 Nm. The option of 5 speed manual and CVT transmission has been given with both these masses.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the features of Nissan Kicks, it has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto Connect and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like 360 ​​degree camera monitor, sensor sensing wipers, 4 airbags, cruise control, remote start engine, cabin pre cool function, auto AC and rear AC vents have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Nissan Kicks, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 14.23 kmpl. The starting price of this SUV is Rs 9.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 14.64 lakh when going to the top model.