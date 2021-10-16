Nissan is offering a discount of up to 1 lakh on this SUV with premium features, read full details of the offer

If you are planning to buy a new SUV this Diwali, then know here the complete details of this SUV of Nissan on which the company is giving bumper discount.

In view of the festive season that has started in the country, all the automakers in the auto sector have started attractive discounts and finance offers on their cars to increase the number of their customers.

In which Nissan’s name has also been added after Honda, Maruti, Hyundai which is offering discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh and other benefits on its best selling SUV Nissan Kicks.

This discount offer from the company includes cash discount on Nissan Kicks apart from exchange bonus and corporate discount. This offer of the company is valid till 31 October 2021 but it can be extended further considering the customer feedback.

The company is offering this offer on the 1.5 liter petrol variant of its Nissan Kicks. In which a cash discount of Rs 10,000 is being given on this SUV. With which an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 is being given.

Apart from this, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on the engine variant of the 1.3-litre Nissan Kicks, along with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 70,000.

If you also like this SUV and are planning to buy it, then after the details of this discount, know the complete details of the features and specification of this SUV.

The Nissan Kicks SUV is well-liked for its mid-range and premium features. The company has launched three variants of this SUV in the market.

The company has given a 1330 cc engine in this car, which has been introduced in two variants, in which the first variant is 1.5 liters and the second variant is 1.3 liters.

Talking about its 1.5 liter capacity variant, this engine which generates power of 153.87 bhp and peak torque of 254 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission.

Talking about the features of Nissan Kicks, it has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect feature.

Apart from this, many other premium features have been given in the car like cruise control, auto ace, push button start-stop, ABS, EBD and 4 airbags.

Regarding the mileage of this SUV, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 14.23 kmpl. The starting price of the SUV is Rs 9.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 14.14 lakh on visiting the top mall.