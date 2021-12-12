Nissan is offering bumper discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on this mid-size SUV, read full details of the offer

The prices of all the cars are going to increase in January, so we are telling you the complete details of the bumper discounts available on this SUV from Nissan.

All the major companies in the Indian auto sector, which is facing the chip crisis, have announced to increase the prices of their vehicles from January 2022.

But some companies have also started giving discounts on their cars, which is going to last till the whole of December, in which a new name has been added after Honda, Hyundai and Maruti of Nissan, which is giving discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on its popular SUV.

This discount is being offered by Nissan on the Nissan Kicks which includes cash discount along with exchange bonus, corporate discount and other benefits.

The discount being given by the company on this SUV is valid till 31 December 2021, but it can be extended further considering the customer feedback.

If you want to buy Nissan Kicks, then know here the full details of the offers and its features and specifications.

The company has launched Nissan Kicks in the market with two petrol engines, in which the first engine is 1.32 liter turbo petrol and the second engine is 1.5 liter.

The company is offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on its 1.3 liter turbo petrol engine variant, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 70,000.

The company is offering a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the 1.5 liter petrol engine variant of Nissan Kicks along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Apart from a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, the company is also offering a bonus of Rs 5,000 with both the 1.3 liter and 1.5 liter variants, which will be valid only if the SUV is booked online.

Talking about the engine and power of Nissan Kicks, its 1.3 liter turbo petrol engine can generate maximum power of 156 PS and peak torque of 254 Nm and this engine is mated to 6 speed manual and CVT transmission.

Talking about the 1.5L engine of Nissan Kicks, it is a naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates maximum power of 106 PS and peak torque of 142 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of Nissan Kicks, the company has given an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, besides features like cruise control, auto AC, push button start-stop, four airbags, EBD, ABS. went.

Regarding the mileage of Nissan Kicks, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 13.9 to 15.8 kilometers per liter, the starting price of Nissan Kicks is Rs 9.49 lakh, which becomes Rs 14.14 lakh when going to the top variant.