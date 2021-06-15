NIT AP Recruitment 2021 for JE, Jr Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @nitandhra.ac.in
Nationwide Institute of Expertise, Andhra Pradesh (NIT Andhra Pradesh) has revealed a notification for the submit of Junior Engineer (JE), Jr. Assistant, Registrar, Librarian, SAS Officer, SAS Assistant, Technician and Senior Technician.
NIT AP Recruitment 2021
NIT AP Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Institute of Expertise, Andhra Pradesh (NIT Andhra Pradesh) has revealed a notification for the submit of Junior Engineer (JE), Jr. Assistant, Registrar, Librarian, SAS Officer, SAS Assistant, Technician and Senior Technician. Eligible and candidates apply for NIT Non Educating Recruitment on or earlier than 10 July 2021 on nitandhra.ac.in.
NIT AP Notification Obtain
NIT AP Online Utility
Essential Dates
Final Date of Utility – 10 July 2021
Final date for receipt of PDF printout of the net software together with all related paperwork – 19 July 2021
NIT AP Emptiness Particulars
- Registrar -01
- Librarian – 01
- SAS Officer -01
- SAS Assistant – 01
- Junior Engineer – 02
- Technician -04
- Senior Technician – 01
- Junior Assistant – 04
Eligibility Standards for NIT AP JE, Jr Assistant and Other Posts
Instructional Qualification and Expertise:
- SAS Assistant – B.P. Ed
- Junior Engineer – B.E/B.Tech in Civil/Electrical and Diploma
- Technician -Twelfth with Science or Twelfth with ITI or nineteenth with ITI or Diploma
- Junior Assistant – Twelfth handed with typing pace of 35 wpm
Age Restrict:
- SAS Officer – 35 years
- Junior Engineer – 30 years
- Technician- 27 years
- Senior Technician 33 years
- Junior Assistant- 27 years
Learn how to Apply for NIT AP Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 10 July 2021. The PDF printout of the net software together with all related paperwork ought to be despatched in a sealed envelope marked as “Utility for the Non-Educating Employees submit of …………………….. at NIT Andhra Pradesh” to the tackle The Director, Nationwide Institute of Expertise Andhra Pradesh, Kadakatla, Tadepalligudem – 534101, West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, India by way of Pace Submit/ Registered Submit solely in order to achieve on or earlier than 19 July 2021.
