NIT AP Recruitment 2021 for JE, Jr Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @nitandhra.ac.in

NIT AP Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Institute of Expertise, Andhra Pradesh (NIT Andhra Pradesh) has revealed a notification for the submit of Junior Engineer (JE), Jr. Assistant, Registrar, Librarian, SAS Officer, SAS Assistant, Technician and Senior Technician. Eligible and candidates apply for NIT Non Educating Recruitment on or earlier than 10 July 2021 on nitandhra.ac.in.

NIT AP Notification Obtain

NIT AP Online Utility

Essential Dates

Final Date of Utility – 10 July 2021

Final date for receipt of PDF printout of the net software together with all related paperwork – 19 July 2021

NIT AP Emptiness Particulars

Registrar -01

Librarian – 01

SAS Officer -01

SAS Assistant – 01

Junior Engineer – 02

Technician -04

Senior Technician – 01

Junior Assistant – 04

Eligibility Standards for NIT AP JE, Jr Assistant and Other Posts

Instructional Qualification and Expertise:

SAS Assistant – B.P. Ed

Junior Engineer – B.E/B.Tech in Civil/Electrical and Diploma

Technician -Twelfth with Science or Twelfth with ITI or nineteenth with ITI or Diploma

Junior Assistant – Twelfth handed with typing pace of 35 wpm

Age Restrict:

SAS Officer – 35 years

Junior Engineer – 30 years

Technician- 27 years

Senior Technician 33 years

Junior Assistant- 27 years

Learn how to Apply for NIT AP Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 10 July 2021. The PDF printout of the net software together with all related paperwork ought to be despatched in a sealed envelope marked as “Utility for the Non-Educating Employees submit of …………………….. at NIT Andhra Pradesh” to the tackle The Director, Nationwide Institute of Expertise Andhra Pradesh, Kadakatla, Tadepalligudem – 534101, West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, India by way of Pace Submit/ Registered Submit solely in order to achieve on or earlier than 19 July 2021.