NIT Patna offers Rs 30 lakh package: NIT Patna me Campus Selection Why a student gets Rs 30 lakh package

It is common news that Bihar students from engineering colleges in different parts of the country choose campus on a higher salary package, but now new budding engineers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Patna are also being offered standard pay packages. Used to be. Nowadays, campus selection of students from various departments of engineering is underway at Patna NIT. This year, 34 companies have come to NIT for campus selection. So far this year, the best package of Rs 30 lakh has been given to a computer science student in the campus selection.According to NIT, 550 students from various trades have shown interest in campus selection this year. Of these, more than 200 young people have received offers from various companies.

The highest demand for computer science trade students

34 companies have reached NIT Patna for campus selection. Most of these are giving jobs to computer science students. Electronics communication students are also in great demand. The college expects more companies to come in for campus selection by October this year.

It is said that a maximum of Rs 30 lakh has been given to a computer science student this year. This package is provided by Inkut Company. So far this year, Paytm and analysis company Dulit have given jobs to 40-40 students of NIT Patna.

Paytm has offered packages of up to Rs 16 lakh each to students of Computer Science and Electronics and Communication. Until 2020, NIT used to have Adovi’s maximum campus selection. The company has given a package of up to Rs 42 lakh to the student here. So far this year, Adobe has not reached out to NIT for campus selection. Students and the college hope that in the next one month, about 10 companies will come to NIT Patna for campus selection.

NIT Patna Campus Selection Details

Campus selection in btech

Computer Science: 156 students

Electronics Communication: 112 students

Mechanical: 87 students

Electronics: 78 students

Citizen: 74 students



mtech

Mechanical: 46 students

Citizen: 44 students

Computer Science: 37 students

Electronics: 35 students

Electronics Communication: 26 students