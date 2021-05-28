NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 for 55 Non Teaching Staff, Apply Online @nits.ac.in

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 for 55 Non Teaching Employees, Apply Online @nits.ac.in
NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 Notification out at nits.ac.in for 55 Vacancies. Examine software course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Institute of Expertise Silchar (NIT) has launched for recruitment to the publish of Non Teaching Employees together with the publish of Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Librarian, Medical Officer, Hindi Officer, Superintendent, Junior Hindi Translator, Technical Assistant/SAS Assistant/Junior Engineer and Senior Assistant. candidates can apply to the posts via the prescribed format on or earlier than 2 July 2021.
Essential Dates:
- Final date for submission of on-line software: 2 July 2021
NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Registrar- 1 Publish
- Deputy Registrar – 1 Publish
- Assistant Registrar- 1 Publish
- Librarian- 1 Publish
- Medical Officer – 1 Publish
- Hindi Officer- 1 Publish
- Superintendent – 7 Posts
- Junior Hindi Translator- 1 Publish
NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Academic Qualification:
- Registrar- Masters’ diploma with at the very least 55% Marks or its equal.
- Deputy Registrar -Grasp’s diploma in any self-discipline with at the very least 55% marks or its equal.
- Assistant Registrar- Grasp’s diploma in any self-discipline with at the very least 55% marks or its equal Grade within the CGPA / UGC level scale with good educational document from a acknowledged College / Institute.
- Librarian-Grasp’s Diploma in Library Science/ Data Science/Documentation with CGPA of 6.5 in 10 factors scale or at the very least 60% marks or its equal.
- Medical Officer – MBBS Diploma or equal qualification included in any one of many Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and should be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.
- Hindi Officer- Grasp’s diploma of a acknowledged College in Hindi with English as a obligatory or elective topic or because the medium of examination on the diploma stage; OR Grasp’s diploma of a acknowledged College in English with Hindi as a obligatory or elective topic or because the medium of examination on the diploma stage; OR Grasp’s diploma of a acknowledged College in any topic aside from Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a obligatory or elective topic or because the medium of examination on the diploma stage; OR Grasp’s diploma of a acknowledged College in any topic aside from Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a obligatory or elective topic or as a medium of examination on the diploma stage; OR Grasp’s diploma of a acknowledged College in any topic aside from Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as obligatory or elective topics or both of the 2 as a medium of examination and the opposite as a obligatory or elective topic on the diploma stage.
- Superintendent – Bachelor’s Diploma or its equal from a acknowledged College or Institute in any self-discipline OR Grasp’s Diploma in any self-discipline from a acknowledged College or Institute with at the very least 50% marks or equal grade.
- Junior Hindi Translator- Grasp’s diploma of a acknowledged College in Hindi with English as a obligatory or elective topic or because the medium of examination on the diploma stage; OR Grasp’s diploma of a acknowledged College in English with Hindi as a obligatory or elective topic or because the medium of examination on the diploma stage OR Grasp’s diploma of a acknowledged College in any topic aside from Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a obligatory or elective topic or because the medium of an examination on the diploma stage; OR Grasp’s diploma of a acknowledged College in any topic aside from Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a obligatory or elective topic or because the medium of an examination on the diploma stage.
Obtain NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here
Online Utility Kind
Official Web site
The best way to apply for NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021
candidates can submit their purposes via the web mode on or earlier than 2 July 2021. No have to ship a tough copy of the appliance type.
