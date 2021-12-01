Nitin Gadkari narrated the story, when Jackie Shroff met in flight and requested to build a bridge, said – credibility is the biggest force in politics

In an interview, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that actor Jackie Shroff himself had come to him with a request to build a bridge. He said that credibility is a big thing in politics.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is known to expedite the work of his ministry. Due to his style of working, people have often seen him different from the rest of the ministers and look for credibility.

A similar anecdote has also been narrated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in an interview. When Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff himself had come to him with a request to build a bridge. Speaking in an event of News18 India, Gadkari said that credibility is the biggest thing in politics. On this basis the evaluation of the party and the leadership is done.

Gadkari said- “I lived in Mumbai for 18 years… now I do not go to Mumbai. I created Worli-Bandra Sea Link Project. Mumbai-Poona Express Highway was built. Now I have forgotten him. But whenever I go on a plane, I meet some people and say make this, make that. So I speak, I am not in Mumbai”.

He further said that Jackie Shroff, being a film actor, had also made such a request once. Gadkari said- I was coming by plane. So came to me and started telling me, look, Nitin ji, connect this South Mumbai with that Mumbai-Poona highway direct. They will be able to go there directly from BT”.

The Road Minister further said that today a bridge is being built. Then on this demand of Jackie Shroff, the Union Minister said- Jackie ji, you will not know, I am not in Mumbai today. We don’t even have a state and I have gone to Delhi. So from where will I make it?

After Gadkari, Jackie Shroff said- What do you think, I do not know? I know everything, but I have only one belief that the day you make it, it will happen, that’s why I am telling you. Gadkari further said that this is what people believe, this is the biggest thing in politics. He said that this belief is important.