Nitin Gadkari: Nitin Gadkari Speech Video: Nitin Gadkari explains why no politician is happy with CM

Highlights Gadkari’s video goes viral after BJP becomes Gujarat chief minister

Smiling, tickling Gadkari’s message, try to be happy with what you get

He said- the problems are in every party, everyone from MLAs to Chief Minister is unhappy

New Delhi

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is known for his clear vote. He smiles and tells his story. This is why they are preferred not only in the party but also in the opposition. At a time when not only Gujarat but the BJP has suddenly changed Chief Ministers in several states in recent months, a video of Gadkari is making a lot of noise. Yes, the forum belonged to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and there was a discussion on ‘Parliamentary system and people’s expectations’. It was Gadkari’s turn, he stood up and taught politicians a lesson in politics, uncertainty and skill while tickling the words of renowned cartoonist Sharad Joshi, which is a big message for politicians.

This message can bring relief to any leader or person who is dissatisfied or dissatisfied with their position. Gadkari conveyed this message not only to the BJP but also to the leaders of all parties that whoever gets a post, job or position in politics should try to be happy in it. You will clearly understand the meaning of his words and style. Let’s find out.

Read what Gadkari finally said

The former BJP president told the story of cricket. He once told Sachin Tendulkar to come and stand behind me. I saw that Sachin was just shrugging my shoulders. I said you hit so many sixes but you don’t have the power. Sachin said, Nitin G Cricket is a game of skill. I have also seen Sunil Gavaskar taller than Joshiji. (His warning was to the sitting Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi). Gadkari further said that the 6-6 foot bowlers from Australia and West Indies who were running from a distance and Sunil were hitting sixes. When I asked him, he said that Nitin, this game is a skill… Gadkari further said that politics is also a skill. At this, all the leaders moved their tables and laughed.

Vote: Now Gujarat … Why does BJP change Chief Minister in a hurry?

Gadkari laughed and said that the problems are in front of everyone. There is a problem in the party, there is a problem outside the party. There is a problem in the constituency, there is a problem in the family, there is a problem in every case … Someone take it forward, he says remove it, give him a ticket. Who doesn’t face the problem?

The next story of politics

Once someone asked which of you is happier. No one raised their hands because those who were MLAs were sad because they could not become ministers. (Everyone started laughing at this) I’m not asking you (laughs again in the assembly)

Modi-Shah played Patidar card, made Bhupendra Patel Sardar of Gujarat, will BJP fly in 2022?

Continuing the story, Gadkari said the minister was saddened by the lack of a good portfolio. Those who got a good portfolio were sad that they could not become CM. And those who could become chief ministers were under stress because they were not confident of when they would leave. People clapped their hands and laughed once more.

Mention of Sharad Joshi later

Gadkari said that Sharad Joshi has become a famous writer of Bhopal. He wrote a beautiful poem.

Those who were of no use in the state were sent to Delhi.

Those who were of no use in Delhi were made governors

Those who could not become governors were made ambassadors

… The laughter in the assembly began to turn.

Gadkari said with a smile that this happens in all parties. Referring to his tenure as BJP president, he said, “When I was BJP president, I could not find anyone who would not be sad.” Everyone laughed when they heard this. I said there is grief and the remedy is accepted. I am very happy

Ram Darshan, Tricolor Yatra … Will Ram do good to the common man in the UP elections? Does BJP need to be scared?

I keep working on my own terms. Sometimes I work as a chef myself, sometimes I do social work. I was once asked by a journalist, you are very happy, you have no sorrow or pain. I told him that anyone who worries about the future is sad. I want to express my happiness over what I have got, because of my condition and condition … (Applause for about 10 seconds). “Be happy with who you are and keep playing like an ODI,” he added.

Gadkari said, “I have to tell you that there is a lot of struggle in life.” There are tensions, limitations, disputes in politics, but overcoming all these problems and becoming a successful leader is your test.