Nitin Gadkari’s letter to Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena leaders say we have a long list of BJP boycotters

Shiv Sena has been stunned by the letter of Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. On this, Shiv Sena leader and Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said that Shiv Sena will also write a letter to Gadkari asking for answers to some questions. Shiv Sena leader and Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavalamban Mission president Kishore Tiwari went ahead and claimed that he had a long list of BJP recovery leaders.

Recently, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Shiv Sena leaders were obstructing the construction of highways. He also wrote that if such Shiv Sainiks continue to obstruct the work, it will have to be considered before accepting any proposal for Maharashtra. After Gadkari’s letter came to light, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry.

On Monday, Thackeray’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant came forward. He said that the Chief Minister would decide on Gadkari’s letter, but the people’s representatives of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have also decided to write a letter to Gadkari. Samant said that there is a patch of 90 meters on the Mumbai-Goa highway. Why this is so should also be investigated.

Apart from this, why the construction of Sindhudurg Airport is not started even after its completion? This should also be investigated. It should be ensured that there is no interference or pressure. Gadkari should think about this.

BJP has a long list of ransom seekers: Kishor Tiwari

Shiv Sena leader and Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swalamban Mission president Kishore Tiwari went ahead and claimed that he had a long list of BJP recovery leaders. He also alleged that BJP leaders not only recover but also pay commissions to their relatives for construction work.

On Gadkari’s letter, Tiwari said that there was a lot of discussion about the letter written to Chief Minister Thackeray, but before that Gadkari wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how to collect commissions for BJP MPs and MLAs for national highway work.

