Nitin Maestro: Ayushman Khurana Andhadhun’s first Telugu remake of Maestro to be released on OTT

The Telugu remake of Ayushman Khurana, Tabu, Radhika Apte starrer film ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Maestro’ is ready. A new poster of the film has been released today. Also, Disney Plus Hotstar has announced the release date of the movie trailer from its official Instagram page. Southern superstar Nitin will be seen in the lead role in ‘Maestro’. The producer of the film also announced that ‘Maestro’ will be released live on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar in September.

The trailer of the movie will be released on this day



The trailer for the film will be released on August 23 at 5 p.m. The producer has shared a new poster of the movie. Along with Nitin, Nabha Natesh and Tamanna Bhatia are also seen. In ‘Maestro’, Nitin will be seen playing the role of a blind pianist. Tamanna Bhatia will play the role of Tabu in ‘Ustad’, while Nabha Natesh will play the role of Radhika Apte.

The shooting of ‘Maestro’ is over

Other work including dubbing and post-production of ‘Maestro’ has been completed. The film was supposed to hit theaters on June 11, 2021, but the release date was postponed due to coronavirus. Now the makers of the film have decided that the film will be screened on OTT.

‘Maestro’ is a Telugu remake of the superhit Hindi film ‘Andhadhun’ (2018). Maestro is a dark comedy thriller film directed by Marlapaka Gandhi. Marlapaka Gandhi is best known for his film Venkatadri Express (2013). ‘Maestro’ is the story of a pianist. Who is involved in the murder of an actor. The film is directed by Mahati Swara Sagar. ‘Maestro’ is produced by Sudhakar Reddy, Nikita Reddy and Rajkumar Akela under the banner of great movies.

Ayushman Khurana withdrew ‘Boriya-Bed’ from Bollywood, then returned with a bang

Ayushman Khurana’s ‘Andhadhun’ won Lata Mangeshkar’s heart, said in praise

When a fan reached Ayushman Khurana wearing a sari

Andhdhun Sangh celebrates National Award with Ayushman Khurana

