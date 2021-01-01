Nitin Maestro: Ayushman Khurana Andhadhun’s first Telugu remake of Maestro to be released on OTT
The trailer for the film will be released on August 23 at 5 p.m. The producer has shared a new poster of the movie. Along with Nitin, Nabha Natesh and Tamanna Bhatia are also seen. In ‘Maestro’, Nitin will be seen playing the role of a blind pianist. Tamanna Bhatia will play the role of Tabu in ‘Ustad’, while Nabha Natesh will play the role of Radhika Apte.
The shooting of ‘Maestro’ is over
Other work including dubbing and post-production of ‘Maestro’ has been completed. The film was supposed to hit theaters on June 11, 2021, but the release date was postponed due to coronavirus. Now the makers of the film have decided that the film will be screened on OTT.
‘Maestro’ is a Telugu remake of the superhit Hindi film ‘Andhadhun’ (2018). Maestro is a dark comedy thriller film directed by Marlapaka Gandhi. Marlapaka Gandhi is best known for his film Venkatadri Express (2013). ‘Maestro’ is the story of a pianist. Who is involved in the murder of an actor. The film is directed by Mahati Swara Sagar. ‘Maestro’ is produced by Sudhakar Reddy, Nikita Reddy and Rajkumar Akela under the banner of great movies.
