Nitin Patel Deputy Chief Minister: Gujarat Political News: Will Nitin Patel be part of Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet?

In Gujarat, ministers are expected to be sworn in in the next two days after Bhupendra Patel takes over as the new chief minister. The party is also speculating on whether Nitin Patel will get a seat in the new cabinet. However, it is being said that many old ministers, including Nitin Patel, will remain with the new chief minister. In fact, there is already a mess in the BJP camp and only one-time MLA Bhupendra Patel has been made the Chief Minister. In such a situation, BJP does not want to buy Nitin Patel’s seat.

Amid unhappiness over Bhupendra Patel’s election as chief minister, Nitin Patel, addressing a rally in Mehsana, said he had seen many ups and downs and no one could take him out because he works for the people. In the heart.



Nitin Patel failed to become the Chief Minister once again

In 2016, Nitin Patel was seen as the first choice for the post of Chief Minister but was later offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Even this time, before the party gave Bhupendra Patel a chance, Nitin Patel was seen as the main contender for the post.

The names will be announced during the swearing in of the ministers

Only Bhupendra Patel (5) was sworn in on Monday after Vijay Rupani abruptly resigned as chief minister on Saturday. Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said on Tuesday that “discussions are underway and the swearing-in will take place on Wednesday or Thursday.” He said that as per the procedure, their names would be announced at the time of swearing in of the ministers. The party is speculating on whether Nitin Patel will be retained in the new cabinet. Nitin Patel was the Deputy Chief Minister in the cabinet headed by Vijay Rupani.

Attempts to include senior leaders in the cabinet

There is also speculation that senior ministers in the Rupani cabinet, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, RC Faldu and Kaushik Patel, will be retained in the new cabinet. Party sources said efforts would be made to include as many senior leaders as possible in the cabinet. According to party sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Patel and state BJP president CR Patil before leaving for New Delhi on Monday night. He said there was a possible discussion on cabinet composition in the meantime.

